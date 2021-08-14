Tuner Helps Euro-Spec Ford Mustang GT Touch on the Visual Shelby-Ness

The latest generation Mustang is a moneymaker not only for Ford, but for tuners all over the world. There are more aftermarket upgrades available for the best-selling sports coupe than anyone can count. So, no matter what you’re looking to do to yours, it is very likely that the mod is only a few mouse clicks away.
If wheels are on your shopping list, then Barracuda has come up with a completely new set. They are dubbed the Project 2.0, are part of their Ultralight Series, and were equipped to the muscle car pictured in the gallery.
Measuring 9x21 inches at the front and 10.5x21 inches at the rear, they have a concave shape, ten-spoke styling, and brushed black finish. Separating them from the asphalt are the Michelin tires, 255/30 and 285/30 front and rear respectively, and if you look behind them, then you will see that the brake calipers don’t sport a crazy lively finish.
Then again, the whole project is rather subtle, with the matte gray film, complete with black racing stripes, wrapped around the stock body panels. Additional refinements include the custom diffuser and trunk lid spoiler, with a glossy black look, made by Abbes Design. The car was tuned by Cardiologie, which acts as Barracuda’s base in Bergisch Gladbach, near Cologne, Germany.
The project wouldn’t have been complete without a few suspension tweaks, and in this case, the coilover kit comes from KW and is known as the Variant 1.
If you cannot tell the EcoBoost version of the Mustang from the V8 variant, then all you have to do is look at the front fender emblems (rear GT logo was deleted) to know that you’re looking at the punchier option. The naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 produces 460 HP in the latest iteration, and depending on where it is sold, it can be mated to a six-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic transmission.
