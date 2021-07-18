1 1972 Chevy Nova SS Mixes Vintage Looks With Supercar Traits for Camaro SS Money

1966 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback Valiantly Prepares to Face the Original 'Stang

Many classic car aficionados love the Chrysler B-Body pony and muscle car derivatives. And the truth is that models such as the third-generation Plymouth Barracuda are utterly compelling . Not to mention they are good-looking, enticing, ready to roar the “lungs” out of their big V8 engines... and also to make anyone lose a fortune to get them restored, upgraded, or restomodded. But the original shouldn’t be discarded either, especially if living the Mopar life is everything for the owner. 26 photos



With value being the first highlight for this early pony car. After all,



According to the description we are dealing with a Barracuda that’s presented in “survivor condition” as it was allegedly well cared for and the only modifications sought to add



Right now, there are 74,305 miles (119,582 km) on the odometer, so it hasn’t been used or abused much during its lifetime. Moving inside, the predominant theme is a combination of black with light-green-metallic touches, complete with patina touches – after all, we are dealing with a car that’s more than half a century old.



Last, but not least, comes Barracuda’s original 273ci flagship V8. And it’s a looker because it was beautified with silver touches, an Edelbrock valve cover, as well as a chromed air cleaner. More so, the mill breaths through dual-exhaust pipes with added performance mufflers...



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.