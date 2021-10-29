GTA Online Dresses Up for Halloween, Phantom Cars Start Terrorizing Freemode

Rockstar announced last week GTA Online will be take over by aliens, phantom cars and … psychotic Slasher-types. Over the course of the next week, all Halloween-themed activities in GTA Online will get triple or double rewards.
The highest rewarding activity this week is the entire Halloween Bunker Series, which features a trio of Slasher maps that take place in the Bunker, Missile Base, and The Diamond Casino & Resort. Players will receive triple rewards for these specific activities.
Next on the reward tier are Halloween-themed activities such as Come Out to Play and Condemned, as well as select Slasher maps, and Alien Survivals, which are rewarded with 2X GTA$ and RP.
Business Battles will occur more often during the event, but that’s a good thing since players are rewarded with Double Rewards, as well as the Orange Skull Emissive Mask and Street Crimes Red Gangs Tee for winning the Event Cargo.
More importantly, a phantom car with no driver will start terrorizing players in Freemode throughout the Halloween season. It can appear anywhere on the map, although if you really want to get a closer look at one, there are a couple of steps you need to follow.
First off, you need to play GTA Online in Freemode and be outdoors. Secondly, you can’t be in a weaponized vehicle, you must be on foot or inside a regular vehicle. The Phantom Car will only appear between 9pm and 5am in-game time, but in order to encounter it, you have to be in the session for around 15 minutes and have at least one other person in the same session with you (sorry, no solo play for this one).
Moving on to this week’s LS Car Meet prize, members who manage to place first or second in the Street Race Series for four days in a row will be rewarded with the Obey Tailgater S. Also, if you want to check out some of more muscle cars in the game, you can stop by the Test Track and give the Ocelot Pariah, Pfister Comet S2, and Emperor Vectre a try.
Don’t forget to swing by The Diamond Casino & Resort to spin the Lucky Win, and you can go home with the Albany Lurcher wrapped in a spooky livery called The Ripper.
Just like every other week, Rockstar is running a sale on a variety of spooky looking vehicles, including hulking Arena War vehicles, the tuner-friendly Pfister Growler, and many more.
