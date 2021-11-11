Rockstar Details Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Enhancements

3 San Andreas Will Be the First Grand Theft Auto Game to Come to VR

Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is upon us and with the bundle’s release, we’re bound to have some pretty interesting discussions about the improvements implemented. 6 photos



With just one day left until the collection’s release, Rockstar revealed more details about the enhancements players will get. There are three types of improvements included in the bundle: updated player experience, enhanced visuals, and platform-specific features.Updated Player Experience

Updated Weapon and Radio Station selection wheels

Updated Mini-Maps with enhanced navigation allowing players to set waypoints to destinations

The ability to immediately restart a failed mission

Plus new Rockstar Games Social Club Accomplishments for members Enhanced Visuals

Higher resolution textures from characters to weapons, vehicles to roads, and much more for greater detail

A completely rebuilt lighting system with enhanced shadows, reflections, and more

Improved water and weather effects

Enhanced detail in trees and foliage

Increased draw distance to provide a new level of depth and definition Platform-Specific Features

4K-resolution support with up to 60 FPS performance for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X systems

NVIDIA DLSS support for PC

Touch screen camera zooming, pans and menu selections as well as Gyro aiming for the Nintendo Switch

Additionally, Rockstar confirmed that the soundtrack for



Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is set for release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on November 11.



Additionally, Rockstar confirmed that the soundtrack for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will feature more than 200 songs across 29 radio stations. More importantly, the songs will feature higher quality audio at 16bit 44Hz and the ability to experience the game in 5.1 Surround Sound.