GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Pre-load Now Live, Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

We’re less than a week away from the release of Rockstar’s GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, but those of you who decided to pre-order the bundle can already pre-load the game. The U.S. developer announced over the weekend that starting today, pre-loading is available for those who pre-ordered digitally through the Microsoft Store or Nintendo eShop.
Also, pre-loading on the PlayStation Store will begin on November 6 at 12 am local time in each region. Ironically, PC players who pre-ordered the game through the Rockstar Store and redeemed it on the developer’s launcher will only be able to download the game at launch.
However, players who don’t mind waiting until release day to download the game and order GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition either via the web or through the Rockstar Games Launcher, will receive a special $10 off bonus on any product priced at $15 or more. The discount offered will expire on January 16, 2022.
If you’re considering Rockstar’s offer, then you’ll be happy to know that you don’t have to pre-order the game to qualify for the discount. All players who purchase Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition from Rockstar Store before January 5, 2022 will receive the $10 discount applied to their next purchase of an item priced $15 or more before midnight January 17, 2022.
Furthermore, if you’re going for a physical copy of the PS4 or Xbox versions of the game, you can order them from the Rockstar Store to get the $10 discount, which will activate when your order ships.
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch at 10 am ET on November 11, with a physical release for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 coming on December 7.
