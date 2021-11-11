Norway Launched a Trailblazing Air Mobility Incubator for eVTOL Operations

With more and more countries gearing up to kick off urban air mobility (UAM) operations, it won’t be long until eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles) will be flying in different parts of the world. One of the most recent ones to “join the club” is Norway.
Embraer, a well-known aviation company, has already established multiple partnerships across the globe, through its UAM subsidiary, Eve. Benefitting from Embraer’s extensive knowledge in aircraft manufacturing, and Atech (another Embraer subsidiary)’s technical expertise, Eve is not only developing an emissions-free alternative for air transportation, but also an air traffic management software.
It’s not enough to focus just on the vehicle itself, without considering the related infrastructure, regulations, and air traffic operations. This is why Wideroe Zero, one of the largest airlines in Scandinavia, has launched a new Air Mobility Business Incubator that will work on integrating all of these factors. The Incubator is a result of Wideroe’s recent partnership with Eve.
The first steps will be a “market readiness exercise” and a vehicle concept study, for the Scandinavian region. Besides the low environmental footprint, eVTOLs are also beneficial because they can connect people in sparsely-populated areas, with geographical conditions that are challenging for conventional regional aircraft. Even though they’ve been promoted as the future “urban” means of transportation, Wideroe sees eVTOLs as a viable solution for rural transportation as well, both for cargo and passengers.
The goal is to support sustainable aviation in Norway, and the target of zero greenhouse gas emissions, by 2050. In order to get there, the airline’s new Incubator is working on an “optimized mobility ecosystem” focused on eVTOLs and the related infrastructure, plus air traffic management solutions.
Eve’s future innovative aircraft is meant to be accessible to anyone, while also boasting the latest technology, including a 5th generation fly-by-wire system.
