A Nationwide Vertiport Network Is Bringing the UK Closer to an eVTOL Revolution

We are getting closer to the moment when eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles) will become a trusted means of transportation. Several manufacturers across the world have developed what they believe to be the best aircraft of this type, but integrating it into the right infrastructure could be the real key to success.
Vertical Aerospace has not only developed an advanced eVTOL, able to reach top speed of over 200 mph (322 kph) while also being 100 times quieter than a helicopter, but it has also made important steps toward establishing a dedicated infrastructure. After signing an agreement with Heathrow airport, it has recently launched a joint project with Ferrovial, an international airport operator.
This large-scale project is meant to develop a network of 25 vertiports across the UK. These dedicated eVTOL sites will also be integrated with other types of transportation, with the purpose of increasing connectivity between cities and regions. The ultimate goal is to enable much faster traveling that doesn’t hurt the environment.
For example, an eVTOL flight from Heathrow to Cambridge would take only 28 minutes, compared to a taxi ride that is three times longer or a train ride that adds up to two hours.
It looks like it won’t be long until vertiports will become as common as conventional airports, and high-speed, zero-emissions flights will be regular.
Ferrovial will begin searching for the best location for these future sites and developing the vertiport design. The final network will be used to operate the VA-X4 as part of Vertical Aerospace’s agreement with Virgin Atlantic.This recent agreement marks a significant milestone for the eVTOL company, which hopes to launch regular flights in just a few years. Until then, the VA-X4 still needs to be certified, which is expected to be achieved by 2024. After that, according to Vertical, its electric aircraft will provide “the highest safety standards,” equivalent to those for passenger jets.
