New Hyundai Supernal Division Tasked With Pushing Advanced Air Mobility Envelope

More on this:

1 World’s First-Ever Electric Flying Drag Race Takes Motorsport to the Sky

2 Stuttgart Is the Latest Addition to Germany’s Future Urban Air Mobility Network

3 A Nationwide Vertiport Network Is Bringing the UK Closer to an eVTOL Revolution

4 Eve Is One Step Closer to Launch an Air Taxi Network in Brazil, Prepares for Simulations

5 XPeng Unveils New Generation Flying Car Design, to Be Rolled-Out in 2024