Hot Wheels Unleashed Brings DC Comics Super-Villain Vehicles on the Race Tracks

Milestone’s latest masterpiece, Hot Wheels Unleashed, is getting an important DLC that introduces DC Comics-themed vehicles. It’s important to mention that the new DC Super-Villains Racing Season DLC will be available for purchase for just two months. Also, the season will be playable until January 18, 2022.
Revealed last month, the DLC Super-Villains Racing Season starts today. While it does offer some free content, the juicy part can only be unlocked by purchasing the DLC. Players who own Hot Wheels Unleashed but don’t want to buy the DLC will get coins, gears, and some themed customization items.
However, for just $6, players will unlock premium content that includes 6 vehicles, 12 items for Basement (3 walls, 2 floors, 2 doors, 2 decorations, 2 posters, 1 set of 4 posters), and 3 items for Unleashed Profile (1 icon, 1 tag, 1 background).
The most appealing aspect are, of course, the new DC Comics Super-Villain cars: Bane, The Cheetah, Poison Ivy, Black Manta, Deathstroke, and Harley Quinn. In total, Hot Wheels Unleashed players who purchase the new DLC will receive 21 premium items.
Remember that the DC Super-Villain Racing Season is not included in the Hot Wheels Pass. It will only be available for purchase until January 13, 2022.
In other news, Milestone confirmed that come December, a new Batman Expansion DLC will be available for Hot Wheels Unleashed players. The studio claims the expansion will bring a huge amount of content, including a brand-new Career Map inspired by Gotham and a new environment (The Batcave) with many tracks and items.
The Batman Expansion will also add five themed vehicles: The Penguin, Robin 2.0T, Armored Batman, Batman Rebirth, and The Joker GT, as well as a new Track Builder Module called the Joker Funhouse Split. Those who purchased the Hot Wheels Pass Volume 1 will receive the Batman Expansion for free, while the rest can purchase it separately starting December 2.
