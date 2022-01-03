GTA Online’s New Vehicle Is a Crazy, Boxy Behemoth

Before the year’s end, Rockstar announced GTA Online players are getting one last piece of new content for 2021. The latest update introduces a brand-new vehicle, bonuses on security contracts and payphone hits, as well as double rewards on special cargo sales, and more.
The newly added car is “the international symbol of American self-importance,” Rockstar claims. The so-called Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec is a military to civilian crossover that can be customized at the Agency Vehicle Workshop using Imani Tech modifications.
If you’re done partying in real-life, you can now continue the New Year’s Eve celebrations in-game with the Blue Glow Shades and Party Glow Necklace, two items that are now available for free to all GTA Online players who log in this week.
Additionally, all GTA Online players who play this week will receive a festive farewell surprise care package, which includes the Brown Sea Lion Mask, Green Festive Tee, a Firework Launcher and 20 Rockets, Full Snacks and Armor, 25 Sticky Bombs and Grenades, 10 Proximity Mines, and 10 Molotovs.
As mentioned earlier, players completing Security Contracts and Payphone Hits will receive a 50% GTA$ and RP bonus, so make sure to check the computer in your Agency’s office to choose your contract.
It’s important to mention that once you complete a few Security Contracts, Franklin Clinton will start offering you Payphone Hits, which will net you a bonus of GTA$200K that will be delivered within 72 hours of completion. Also, Special Cargo Sell Missions will get paid 2x GTA$ and RP, alongside VIP Work and Challenges.
Players placing in the Top 4 in 8 different LS Car Meet Series races over this week will earn the Ocelot Ardent along with the Deck the Halls livery. Those who’d like to test a few of the game’s impressive cars, can head to the Test Track to give the Karin Calico GTF, Karin Futo GTX, and Annis Remus a spin.
The biggest (in the traditional sense) surprise of the latest update is the Vapid Slamtruck, which it this week’s top prize at The Diamond Casino & Resort.
Of course, a bunch of cars and aircraft are on sale as well: Bravado Verlierer (40% off), Vapid Dominator ASP (40% off), Dinka Jester RR (30% off), Ubermacht Cypher (30% off), Ocelot XA-21 (35% off), Pegassi Zentorno (35% off), B-11 Strikeforce (40% off), and Western Company Rogue (40% off).
