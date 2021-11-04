Rockstar’s Next Major GTA Online Event Is All About Heists

Rockstar is at it again, but this time with something a little bit bigger. Your typical weekly GTA Online event has been turned into a monthly one and involves Heists. Additionally, Motor Wars are making a comeback, and Go-Karts are now available in the Race Creator.
For the next four weeks, Rockstar will celebrate GTA Online’s Heists. And what better way to start the event than having the original Heists front and center. Players who visit the Planning Board can participate in the event and earn double rewards on the original Heists released in GTA Online, including The Fleeca Job, Prison Break, Humane Labs Raid, Series A Funding, and The Pacific Standard Job.
But it’s not just double rewards that you’ll be getting throughout the month. Rockstar revealed that completing all the Heist Finales for Prison Break, Humane Labs Raid, Series A Funding, and The Pacific Standard Job this week will reward players with an additional GTA$500K, which will be paid by November 14.
Furthermore, players who complete The Fleeca Job will receive the Fleeca Circuit livery for the Ubermacht Cypher within 72 hours of login after November 15.
Moving on to the Race Creator, the tool now allows players to build, test, and publish their own Jobs using the Dinka Veto Classic and Modern go-karts.
As mentioned earlier, the Motor Wars return to GTA Online and they pay double GTA$ and RP for those who take them on. Another mode that’s making a comeback to the game is Drop Zone.
During the event, both the Auto Shop Deliveries and Exotic Exports will be paying out double the usual GTA$, so don’t forget to check these out too.
LS Car Meet members who manage to place in the Top 4 in an LS Car Meet Series Race for 6 days in a row will be rewarded with an Ubermacht Cypher. The Annis ZR350, Karin Futo GTX, and Karin Previon are now available to try out on the Car Meet’s Test Track.
Finally, all GTA Online players will receive a free Karin tee this week. Just make sure to log in to get your freebie.
