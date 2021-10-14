The First Free GTA III-Themed Item Now Available for GTA Online Players

How to Score 5 Iconic '90s Cars for $35, the Hot Wheels Way

Rockstar finally revealed this month the upcoming release of the GTA Trilogy – Definitive Edition but failed to provide an exact launch date. Although we do know that some platforms will get the games this year, we don’t exactly know when that will happen. 7 photos



This week’s GTA Online update brings the first in a collection of special commemorative clothing and liveries celebrating the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III: an in-game tee. To get your hands on the so-called “Rockstar Games Typeface Tee,” you must play GTA Online at any point between now and October 20.



As usual, the weekly GTA Online update introduces some extra rewards for those running certain missions. This week is all about Sumo, the Adversary Mode where players must remain in a designated area for three minutes while trying to push the other players’ cars out of the same area. It’s exactly like in the real-life Sumo competition, the only difference is that you’ll be using your car to shove other players out of the area.



Anyway, playing and being successful at Sumo in GTA Online this week will net you triple rewards. GTA Online players will also gain double GTA$ and RP on Special Vehicle Work missions. Moreover, completing all three Daily Objectives will get players an additional 50% GTA$ payout this week.



This week’s award for placing in the Top 3 in six different LS Car Meet Series races is the



As far as the discounts go, all Garages are 40% off this week, while the following vehicles can be purchased with massive savings: Vapid Slamtruck (30% off), JoBuilt Hauler Custom (30% off), Lampadati Casco (40% off), Yosemite Rancher (30% off), and Vapid Clique (40% off).