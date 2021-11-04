SES Ignites Battery Talk With Its Hybrid Lithium Metal Cell

5 2022 Toyota Tundra Arrives at SEMA Wearing Supersonic Red and Several Custom TRD Bits

4 Tacozilla Is Toyota’s Off-Road-Ready Version of a Micro-House, a Real Build

2 Yee, And Dare I Say, Haw, 2022 Tundra Named Texas Truck of the Year

1 Unrestored 1969 Toyota Hilux Found in a Shed, Parked for 32 Years

More on this:

2022 Toyota GR Supra Gets Wireless Apple CarPlay and Strut Braces in Australia

In the United States of America, only the 3.0 Premium trim level of the 2022 Toyota GR Supra features wireless Apple CarPlay as standard. But over in Australia, both the GT and GTS come with the cordless system. 10 photos



"The GR Supra has helped drive the growth of the Toyota Gazoo Racing brand with its exhilarating performance and razor-sharp dynamics," declared vice president of sales, marketing, and franchise operations Sean Hanley. "Adding wireless CarPlay as standard brings greater convenience for our customers, further increasing the appeal of this automotive icon," he added.



Icon may not be the right word to describe the fifth-generation Supra, though. It’s not a thoroughbred like the fourth generation, and the BMW underpinnings polarize opinion. As a brief refresher, the platform is derived from the CLAR cluster architecture of the Bavarian automaker, while the 3.0-liter turbo straight-six mill is the B58 used by the BMW Z40 M40i.



That said, the low center of gravity and limited-slip differential come together with the 50/50 weight distribution and ZF 8HP automatic transmission to deliver a very exhilarating experience behind the wheel. Rated at 285 kW (382 horsepower) from 5,800 rpm and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque from 1,800 through 5,000 rpm, the Aussie variant needs 4.1 seconds to hit 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour). Keep your foot down, and the speedo will stop climbing at 250 kph (155 kph) because of the electronic governor.



Unsubstantiated or not, hearsay suggests an even hotter Supra for 2023 in the guise of the GRMN . The Gazoo Racing Meister of the Nurburgring is rumored with the S58 engine from the M3 and M4, which produces as much as 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) in Competition models. Customers Down Under are further presented with two strut braces that increase the car’s torsional rigidity and handling balance. Priced at 87,303 kangaroo bucks (make that $64,595) for the base trim, the GR Supra can be spruced up with premium paint for 575 dollars while Nurburg Matte Grey and Alcantara upholstery are exclusive to the GTS at 2,500 dollars each."The GR Supra has helped drive the growth of the Toyota Gazoo Racing brand with its exhilarating performance and razor-sharp dynamics," declared vice president of sales, marketing, and franchise operations Sean Hanley. "Adding wireless CarPlay as standard brings greater convenience for our customers, further increasing the appeal of this automotive icon," he added.Icon may not be the right word to describe the fifth-generation Supra, though. It’s not a thoroughbred like the fourth generation, and the BMW underpinnings polarize opinion. As a brief refresher, the platform is derived from the CLAR cluster architecture of the Bavarian automaker, while the 3.0-liter turbo straight-six mill is the B58 used by the BMW Z40 M40i.That said, the low center of gravity and limited-slip differential come together with the 50/50 weight distribution and ZF 8HP automatic transmission to deliver a very exhilarating experience behind the wheel. Rated at 285(382 horsepower) from 5,800 rpm and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque from 1,800 through 5,000 rpm, the Aussie variant needs 4.1 seconds to hit 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour). Keep your foot down, and the speedo will stop climbing at 250 kph (155 kph) because of the electronic governor.Unsubstantiated or not, hearsay suggests an even hotter Supra for 2023 in the guise of the. The Gazoo Racing Meister of the Nurburgring is rumored with the S58 engine from the M3 and M4, which produces as much as 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) in Competition models.

Editor's note: 2022 model year A91-CF Edition for the U.S. market pictured. 2022 model year A91-CF Edition for the U.S. market pictured.

load press release