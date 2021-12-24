Rockstar Debuts GTA Online Holiday Season with Massive Discounts, Lots of Freebies

The souped-up successor to the classic Baller can be claimed from Legendary Motorsport, but it will only be available until Wednesday. After that, GTA Online players who’d like to get their hands on the Gallivanter Baller ST will have to wait until it hits general sale in 2022.
If you’re fast enough to claim the Gallivanter Baller ST this week, then you’ll be happy to know that this won’t come alone. Rockstar will be giving away the seasonally appropriate Festive Stripes livery to go with the free car. Additionally, those who play GTA Online will unlock another festive livery – Santa’s New Sled, for another unreleased vehicle: Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio.
This week’s update scores another premiere for GTA Online players, as the stunning Overflod Zeno is now available at Legendary Motorsport. According to Rockstar, the vehicle is famous for breaking two world records: “The first, for speeds in a densely populated area. The second, most hospitalizations during a single attempt to break a world record.” If you’re looking for a superfast car, just get the Overflod Zeno today.
Apart from the vehicle-related stuff, Rockstar is giving away GTA Online players a festive care package that includes the new Clownfish Mask and Red Festive Tee. In addition, players will receive a Fireworks Launcher and 20 rounds of ammunition to go with it, full replenished Snacks and Armor, 25 Sticky Bombs and Grenades, 10 Proximity Mines, and 10 Molotovs for a really “explosive” Christmas.
expansion launched earlier this month, this week’s update rewards players who help Franklin with his first VIP Contract with 50% GTA$ and RP on top of the usual payout, plus access to the Music Studio.
But wait, there’s more! For the rest of the week, four more classic modes return to GTA Online: In & Out, Stockpile, Resurrection, and Tiny Racers. Playing these modes will reward players with double GTA$ and RP through December 29, so make sure to check them out if you’re after more cash.Log in and claim this iconic GTA III melee weapon
The next freebie GTA Online players can claim this week without having to do anything is a Baseball Bat Tee, an homage to GTA III’s iconic melee weapon. You just have to log in, and the item will be yours for free. Furthermore, you’ll also get the Yogarishima and Fukaru liveries for the Bravado Banshee, completely free.
LS Car Meet members who manage to finish in the Top 4 in eight LS Car Meet Series Races over the next week will earn a Vapid Clique featuring the Merry Cliquemas livery. Also, those who wish to test new vehicles can visit the Car Meet’s Test Track and take the Pfister Comet S2, Annis ZR350, and Dinka Jester RR for a ride.
Also, GTA Online players who visit The Diamond Casino & Resort to spin the Lucky Wheel will have a shot at GTA$, RP, clothing accessories, snacks, and mystery prizes. The big prize for the week is the Declasse Mamba.
Last but not least, the following vehicles are getting massive discounts for a limited time: Principe Deveste Eight (40% off), Coil Rocket Voltic (40% off), Western Company Cargobob (40% off), Western Company Cargobob Jetsam (40% off), Buckingham Akula (40% off), Lampadati Tigon (40% off), and Pfister Comet S2 (40% off).
If you’re fast enough to claim the Gallivanter Baller ST this week, then you’ll be happy to know that this won’t come alone. Rockstar will be giving away the seasonally appropriate Festive Stripes livery to go with the free car. Additionally, those who play GTA Online will unlock another festive livery – Santa’s New Sled, for another unreleased vehicle: Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio.
This week’s update scores another premiere for GTA Online players, as the stunning Overflod Zeno is now available at Legendary Motorsport. According to Rockstar, the vehicle is famous for breaking two world records: “The first, for speeds in a densely populated area. The second, most hospitalizations during a single attempt to break a world record.” If you’re looking for a superfast car, just get the Overflod Zeno today.
Apart from the vehicle-related stuff, Rockstar is giving away GTA Online players a festive care package that includes the new Clownfish Mask and Red Festive Tee. In addition, players will receive a Fireworks Launcher and 20 rounds of ammunition to go with it, full replenished Snacks and Armor, 25 Sticky Bombs and Grenades, 10 Proximity Mines, and 10 Molotovs for a really “explosive” Christmas.
expansion launched earlier this month, this week’s update rewards players who help Franklin with his first VIP Contract with 50% GTA$ and RP on top of the usual payout, plus access to the Music Studio.
But wait, there’s more! For the rest of the week, four more classic modes return to GTA Online: In & Out, Stockpile, Resurrection, and Tiny Racers. Playing these modes will reward players with double GTA$ and RP through December 29, so make sure to check them out if you’re after more cash.Log in and claim this iconic GTA III melee weapon
The next freebie GTA Online players can claim this week without having to do anything is a Baseball Bat Tee, an homage to GTA III’s iconic melee weapon. You just have to log in, and the item will be yours for free. Furthermore, you’ll also get the Yogarishima and Fukaru liveries for the Bravado Banshee, completely free.
LS Car Meet members who manage to finish in the Top 4 in eight LS Car Meet Series Races over the next week will earn a Vapid Clique featuring the Merry Cliquemas livery. Also, those who wish to test new vehicles can visit the Car Meet’s Test Track and take the Pfister Comet S2, Annis ZR350, and Dinka Jester RR for a ride.
Also, GTA Online players who visit The Diamond Casino & Resort to spin the Lucky Wheel will have a shot at GTA$, RP, clothing accessories, snacks, and mystery prizes. The big prize for the week is the Declasse Mamba.
Last but not least, the following vehicles are getting massive discounts for a limited time: Principe Deveste Eight (40% off), Coil Rocket Voltic (40% off), Western Company Cargobob (40% off), Western Company Cargobob Jetsam (40% off), Buckingham Akula (40% off), Lampadati Tigon (40% off), and Pfister Comet S2 (40% off).