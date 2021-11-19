GTA Online Offers Free Gift for Playing GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

I doubt people will buy Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition just to get some freebies in GTA Online, but if you already own the bundle, it doesn’t hurt adding these free items to your collection.
This time around, Rockstar is giving away the iconic Liberty City Penitentiary Coveralls. To be eligibly for the freebie, you have to play any title from Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition then log in to play GTA Online any time before November 25.
According to Rockstar, the coveralls will be given to players within 72 hours of logging in after December 2. It’s important to add that those who wish to get the freebie must have previously connected all titles to their Social Club account.
Regardless of whether or not you play GTA: The Trilogy for the next week or so, you’ll be getting the Weekend Racer livery for the iconic Bravado Banshee for free just for playing GTA Online.
This week, GTA Online offers double GTA$ and RP on Casino Work and story missions, as well as triple rewards on the Diamond Adversary series and Diamonds in the Vault. In addition, players who complete The Diamond Casino Heist’s Finale any time between now and November 24 will receive the Red “The Diamond” Classic Tee, free as a bonus within 72 hours of logging in after December 2.
Also, GTA Online players can grab a free Declasse Bugstars Burrito from Warstock Cache & Carry this week only. Those who are good at racing might to give the LS Car Meets Series race a go since the prize ride is the Vapid Dominator GTT. Just make sure you place first for 3 days in a row.
Finally, a selection of vehicles are on sale this week: Annis S80RR (40% off), Progen PR4 (40% off), Invade and Persuade RC Tank (40% off), Maxwell Vagrant (40% off), Karin Everon (40% off), Western Rampant Rocket (40% off), and Enus Paragon R (40% off).
