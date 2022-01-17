Powerful Two-Wheeler Nagasaki Shinobi Goes Live in GTA Online

The most recent GTA Online news involves a new mode, a new motorcycle and double rewards for players performing certain activities in the game this week. Free items and exciting prizes are available too for those who are good at racing or simply log in throughout the week.
The latest GTA Online update brings players the Nagasaki Shinobi sport motorcycle, a powerful two-wheeler mainly inspired by the 2013-2017 Kawasaki Ninja 250R. The bike was featured in the game as part of the recently introduced The Contract expansion and is now available for purchase via the Legendary Motorsport for around GTA$ 2,5 million.
Also, a brand-new mode called Double Down arrives for GTA Online players, who will be able to play as Franklin and Lamar surviving a brutal onslaught. In this mode, players must collaborate and use the weapons they find to repel the attackers or be the attackers who try to rush the dangerous duo.
GTA Online players participating in a round of Double Down will be rewarded with a bonus of GTA$ 200,000, which will be delivered within 72 hours.
For the rest of the week, operators will earn double GTA$ and RP on The High Society Leak Finale, which features Dr. Dre’s track The Scenic Route. The same goes for players who pick up and complete Payphone Hits for Franklin.
This week’s free item is the Pastel Green Smoking Jacket, which will be given away as a bonus to all GTA Online players who complete any Short Trip. Moreover, players who take the roles of Bodyguards and Associates through January 19 will earn triple the usual salaries.
More importantly, LS Car Meet members who place in the Top 2 in the Street Race Series five days in a row will win the keys to a Dinka RT 3000. As far as the testing goes, Car Meet’s Test Track will allow players to give the Obey Tailgater S, Vulcar Warrener HKR, and the Karin Sultan Classic a spin.
