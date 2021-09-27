5 1962 Chevrolet Impala Burned Alive Hopes for Another Chance Despite All the Scars

1 This 1958 Chevrolet Impala Looks Good Even in Potato-Quality Photos, Needs a Fat Wallet

2022 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban Receive More Features

The body-on-frame Tahoe and Suburban enter the 2022 model year with more content, starting with expanded availability for the 6.2-liter V8. The largest powerplant is now available on the RST, Z71, and Premier grades. 19 photos



When ordered with this engine, the RST gains Magnetic Ride Control. As far as the Z71 off-road trim level is concerned, General Motors now offers an optional electronic limited-slip differential that manages torque, therefore increasing the driver’s confidence in the full-size utility vehicle.



The 5.3-liter V8 remains the standard mill on every trim level except for the range-topping High Country whereas the 3.0-liter Duramax is available on every trim level except for the Z71. All three lumps are mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission with push-button electronic shift. For the 2022 model year, a 12.3-inch configurable instrument cluster enters the scene on LT and above trims. The big news, however, is the integration of built-in Google functionalities such as Assistant, Maps, and the Google Play Store.



These goodies come standard on the LT, and Google functionalities also include voice control for phone calls and messaging, audio volume, changing the radio station or SiriusXM channel, navigation, and HVAC . Indeed, the Google Assistant adjusts the climate control as the user sees fit.



On the safety front, every single grade of the pickup truck-based SUVs comes with automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, and auto high beams. Buckle to Drive is completely standard as well, a feature that doesn’t allow the driver to shift out of park until the driver and front passenger fasten their seatbelts.



Finally, the normal-wheelbase Curiously enough, General Motors couldn’t make a case for better output figures. The small-block engine soldiers on with 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque, which is plenty enough for most customers although not adequate in comparison to Ford’s high-output EcoBoost V6.When ordered with this engine, the RST gains Magnetic Ride Control. As far as the Z71 off-road trim level is concerned, General Motors now offers an optional electronic limited-slip differential that manages torque, therefore increasing the driver’s confidence in the full-size utility vehicle.The 5.3-liter V8 remains the standard mill on every trim level except for the range-topping High Country whereas the 3.0-liter Duramax is available on every trim level except for the Z71. All three lumps are mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission with push-button electronic shift. For the 2022 model year, a 12.3-inch configurable instrument cluster enters the scene on LT and above trims. The big news, however, is the integration of built-in Google functionalities such as Assistant, Maps, and the Google Play Store.These goodies come standard on the LT, and Google functionalities also include voice control for phone calls and messaging, audio volume, changing the radio station or SiriusXM channel, navigation, and. Indeed, the Google Assistant adjusts the climate control as the user sees fit.On the safety front, every single grade of the pickup truck-based SUVs comes with automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, and auto high beams. Buckle to Drive is completely standard as well, a feature that doesn’t allow the driver to shift out of park until the driver and front passenger fasten their seatbelts.Finally, the normal-wheelbase Tahoe and long-wheelbase Suburban flaunt new exterior colors in the guise of Evergreen Gray Metallic, Auburn Metallic, and Dark Ash Metallic. Both full-size utility vehicles will enter production in October at Arlington Assembly, the plant that also makes the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL as well as the Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV.

load press release