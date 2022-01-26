Genesis GV70 Low Rides Virtually Sporty With Shadow Line and Other Dark Bits

Everything is 2022 Bronco Raptor and 2023 Sequoia right on the SUV front all over again. So, we can all get back to the genesis of posh ideas. With a sporty, yet unfortunately virtual twist.
Nikita Chuicko, the pixel master better known as kelsonik on social media, thinks now is the right time to discuss some changes for Genesis' GV70. You know, the smaller SUV of the luxury South Korean family. The one you should not dare call a Hyundai because the company now has a Genesis brand to feel proud about.
And they should, among other factors because the GV70 is a nice all-around premium entry into the SUV fold. Complete with a compact luxury crossover body to complement the mid-size GV80. And cool turbocharged gasoline engines or an upcoming electrified version. As well as Doug DeMuro’s stamp of approval, among others. Well, even though it even comes with a Sport Package, someone felt it’s still not entirely complete.
And decided to virtually act upon impulse. Not that surprising. Since we are dealing with the Russian virtual artist that is also the mastermind behind Kolesa’s stream of rendering series, so he is entirely familiar with posh Hyundais. Sorry, with Genesis models.
Interestingly, this is not the first time he has dabbled with a Genesis GV70 (the previous crimson attempt is also embedded below). Only on this occasion, things do get a slightly darker, sportier turn. One towards making it a great representative of his CGI “Shadow Line” series.
Complete with a sleek, burgundy-like paintjob, matching red brake calipers, and imagined aftermarket stuff. Like a completely blacked-out grille, the aforementioned Shadow Line details, as well as a neat set of slightly-contrasting gray aftermarket wheels.
Now, there is no mention of the powertrain or additional OEM features. But we sure cannot help but imagine this wishful thinking GV70 packing anything less than a 3.5-liter turbocharged GDi V6 engine. Or the optional Sport package to make sure those 375 ponies are properly put through their paces.
