Next Renault Duster Uses CGI Megane E-Tech and Bigster Style to Make Dacia Envious

Dacia, that cool and cheap Romanian brand tucked under the massive Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance umbrella, is well known for its Duster hero. One that also lives a fruitful Nissan and Renault life.
Let us assume that everyone – even across the Americas – has heard at least of the Duster moniker, if not the Dacia brand itself. The no-frills compact SUV has two generations under its belt and more than a decade worth of demonstrating its value. Both as a sensible buy, as well as a cool little off-roader.
Now, in between adventures and the world’s first mud wash, it is only logical to assume that Dacia is diligently thinking about the development of a new generation. One that should arrive sometime next year or at the latest in 2024. And then traditionally morph into Renault Duster (Orochs included) and Nissan Terrano counterparts.
For example, in Russia, the French parent has taken the Duster nameplate for itself. So, logically, local virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has decided to mash up a new generation Duster using various digital DNA. And gives it a Renault logo, of course. Not just because it’s the right unofficial OEM thing to do, but also to make both Dacia and Nissan a little envious.
After all, his latest digital creation takes the best of three worlds. Presumably, the next-generation Duster will continue to have certain Nissan 4x4 traits, while the artist also mashed two very recent Dacia and Renault projects. One would be the Romanian company’s Bigster concept – given the front bumper treatment and the adapted side elements.
The other is the stylishly sustainable Renault Megane E-Tech Electric. Given the affordable nature of the Duster series, it’s not hard to imagine that a battery-electric powertrain swap was not really considered. Alas, obvious front and rear lights inspiration should suffice. Hopefully, when the third-generation Duster does come out, there will be one area where the French EV would be copied: the interior!
