New Ford Mustang S650 Previewed by 2024 Ford Mustang GT3 Racecar, Coyote V8 Confirmed

Ladies and gentlemen, after one too many eons of rumors and reports, the Ford Motor Company has finally teased the seventh-generation Mustang. Dubbed S650, the successor of the S550 will race in GT3 guise from 2024 with a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 built by British outfit M-Sport.
“Mustang was born to race from the start, and we’re thrilled to introduce the GT3 version to compete head-to-head against some of the greatest manufacturers in the world,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports. “With 58 years of global endurance racing heritage, including NASCAR and Australian Supercars today, we’re ready to take Mustang to the next level of global performance.” In other words, you’ll be able to see the race-prepped ‘Stang compete in the International Motor Sports Association’s Championship from the 2024 season onwards.
The Blue Oval has also confirmed the GT4 program will continue with a redesigned challenger. “We look forward to being able to provide our customers with a brand-new car starting next season,” added Rushbrook.
Inspired by the Shelby GT350R-C, the GT4 was jointly designed and engineered by Ford Performance and Canada-based Multimatic Motorsports to compete in the IMSA Championship, Pirelli World Challenge, and European Series. The current model features a Roush-Yates Engines 5.2L V8 with dry-sump lubrication, a Holinger RD-6 sequential transmission with shift paddles, a ZF RCS 200 clutch, and a 3.31:1 rear limited-slip differential.
Also worthy of note, GT3-based cars will take over from the current GTE class at the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours as per the Automobile Club de l'Ouest. Be that as it may, we don’t know if the GT3 will race in the FIA World Endurance Championship organized by the Automobile Club de l'Ouest.
Gifted with a sloping roofline as you would expect from a two-door coupe, the S650 Mustang in GT3 attire further dons a massive rear wing that would make the Ferrari F50 blush with admiration. The pointy front end also previews the production model, which will be made in Michigan at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant originally known as the Michigan Casting Center.
