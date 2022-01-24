Gold/Carbon Supercharged Mid-Engine 1957 Chevy “BEAUTY” Blows Our Tri-Five Mind

The modern C8 mid-engine madness has finally reached the vintage-pleasing crowd. Or maybe it's just the start of a new CGI type of classic restomod fever. With a derelict motorsport twist...
Much has been said and done about the Tri-Five 1955, 1956, and 1957 Chevrolets. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm. But it seems that we still cannot claim we have seen everything. Not when Dom Host, the virtual artist better known as altered_intent on social media, takes his signature CGI style in a new direction that has partial C8 inspiration.
The pixel master is well known across the digital automotive realm for his outrageously passionate support of quirky Rat Rods. After all, he is real-life building a 2JZ-swapped Edsel wagon, among others. But after a quick CGI spin in a tubed chassis 1971 Plymouth Cuda that felt beyond slammed widebody “MALICIOUS,” he is back into the virtual Chevrolet saddle.
Indeed, GM’s well-known nameplate has never been in short supply when this pixel master got involved to showcase another signature derelict motorsport-inspired creation. And he also never shied away from delivering outrageously anti-purist and anti-hero twists. But we must confess we never saw this mid-engine blower thing coming...
And we also never expected another CGI expert to inadvertently best our favorite virtually slammed widebody, quad-finned 1957 Chevy Tri-Five. Yet here it is, a gold-infused and carbon-clad restomod with the artist’s idea of a “Le Mans/Group C” vibe. And arriving complete with just two bucket seats to make way for a potentially (hugely) controversial mid-engine layout.
We appreciate the cross-sectional peeling of the rear end. Those are some crazy polished renderings – both literally and figuratively. But we have just one question: is that mid-engine wonder also packing a blown supercharger on top of everything? And how does it feel to have the butterfly valves opened right next to your neck?
