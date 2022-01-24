Tracked Jeep “Vangler” Adapts Classic Forward Control to Winter Discovery Format

Ever since Ford has been taunting us with the 2021 Bronco revival, Jeep has been reeling to find proper SUV answers. Such as the ultimate Wrangler, aka the V8 Hemi-powered Rubicon 392.
Some people may or may not agree with the bold assessment of the famous Doug DeMuro. Currently, even 470-horsepower OEM off-road beasts may not be enough anymore. Naturally, the first idea to expand the appeal would be to have a second Rubicon 392 in the form of a Gladiator pickup truck.
That would probably settle the thirst of Jeep aficionados in the face of upcoming 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor dune-bashing adversity. Anyway, that’s only valid for the real world. The virtual realm, meanwhile, always likes to push the envelope even further.
We have no idea if Samir Sadikhov, a Germany-based virtual artist better known as samirscustoms on social media, had the Rubicon 392 in mind when he imagined the initial version of his digital Jeep “Vangler.” All we know is that it falls into one of his main categories of interest: Jeep Forward Control revivals (not necessarily sporting a Mopar badge), and exotic motorsport creations.
Over time, we have seen many van-based models dwell on the imaginary plains of the Samirs Customs digital label. From a rather low-end Defender up to a posh Mercedes-AMG G 63. And, naturally, going through cab-forward Ford Bronco and the logical “Vangler” phases.
Now, it seems the pixel master has suddenly remembered two things. One cannot ever have too many interpretations of the aforementioned Jeep Forward Control revival with a Wrangler soul. And secondly, that winter is upon us.
No worries, though, because his “Vangler” comes perfectly equipped for anything the freezing season can digitally throw at it. Including a set of fresh tracks that are partially matched with the stand-out in any snow crowd livery, as well as a motorsport helmet for the driver at the helm. Perhaps the next van-like POV will feature a hugely dangerous sliding incline.
