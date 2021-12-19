The Wrangler Rubicon 392 Is the Ultimate Jeep According to Doug DeMuro

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 isn't just another Wrangler with a V8 under the hood. No, everything about this 470-horsepower off-roader is unique. Doug DeMuro takes us on an in depth tour of the most powerful Wrangler that Jeep has ever built and sold to the public.
Of course, the giant HEMI V8 sitting under the hood is the party piece here. There's a special hood that separates air from water and huge fenders that differentiate the Wrangler Rubicon 392 from the rest of the lineup. This particular model has a special upgraded package with a taller lift and bigger tires fitted to real beadlock-capable wheels.
What's really impressive are all of the features that just come on every one of these 392 Wranglers. First, there are little touches of bronze trim everywhere. That's the 392 color so you'll find it on the tow hooks, the stitching, and other areas like the badges.
The massive sunroof is another feature that 392 owners will love. Technically this is a hardtop Wrangler but, when the sunroof is open, you wouldn't know it. And that's because it basically covers the entire roof space aside from a single crossbar in the ceiling. Doug shows us how it slides smoothly out of the way and it really does seem like an open-top Jeep.
Of course, none of this would matter if it wasn't all that good to drive. Doug says that the experience is good from the moment you turn it on. Hearing it start up is great and inspiring but "the crazy thing is when you floor it" says DeMuro.
He describes it as brutal and unsettling because it's so powerful and handling has never been the Wrangler's strongest trait. He still thinks it drives very nicely, perhaps better than any other Wrangler. That's high praise. Of course, it should be considering this SUVs very high price tag.
