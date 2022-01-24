2023 Caddy Escalade-V Already Gets Subtle Yet Posh Digital Aftermarket Treatments

Just a little while back, all you needed to stand out in a crowd was some bling, a camera, and a Cadillac Escalade. Times have changed. Alas, the luxury automaker does have a supercharged answer.
Looking ready to once again be the only darling of the star-studded social media, the hulking Caddy SUV has recently arrived in Escalade-V form. Still not fully detailed (because carmakers always think waiting is good), the first high-riding Caddy to wear the legendary V-series moniker has officially dropped covers with an LT4 supercharged V8 engine under the hood.
And a lot of mysteries. Like how much horsepower has been tucked inside. Anyway, we all know that automotive virtual artists are not exactly the most patient humans in the world. But that’s almost always a good thing. Even with such minute details offered by GM, they still managed to change the Escalade-V dynamics without too much effort.
Of course, what we have here are a couple of subtle aftermarket-inspired redesigns. Nikita Chuicko, the Russian pixel master better known as kelsonik on social media, opted to alleviate our Escalade-V concerns via the silver lining. That would be a stylish, gray SUV packing an almost imperceptible widebody treatment, along with tinted windows, and slightly larger wheels.
Meanwhile, the CGI expert better known as jlord8 on social media has worked out a little video feature (also embedded below) that belongs into the same “subtle but effective” digital category. And this time around, the changes are slightly more pronounced.
Everything starts with a lowered stance, followed by a blink-and-you will miss its widening of the rear tires. Then it’s up for some additional character, as the Escalade-V gets a smaller LED DRL strip and radiator grille. Last, but not least, a set of bronze aftermarket wheels become the most obvious hint this is no ordinary high-performance supercharged V8 SUV...
