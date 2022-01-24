Tesla Model 3 Wagon Rendering Makes Popular EV More Practical, But Would You Buy One?

Let’s face it, station wagons are a dying breed, especially in major markets such as the United States and China, where crossovers reign supreme and sedans are still being regarded as status symbols (this is true particularly in China).
European customers on the other hand love wagons – sure, not as much as in previous years, but still enough to matter. Australians fancy them too, which makes perfect sense given how practical of a body style this is. In the end though, they’ll probably just die off at the hands of crossovers and the only wagons left standing will be jacked-up ones like Audi’s Allroad models or the Subaru Outback.
We’re here to talk about Tesla though, specifically this rendering by Sugar Design which depicts a station wagon/shooting brake variant of the Tesla Model 3.
Some people were more than just a little bit disappointed when it was revealed that the Model 3 would feature a conventional sedan-like trunk lid, instead of a hatchback tailgate like the Model S. It’s much easier to load things into the back of a hatchback/fastback vehicle, especially large volume items.
A Model 3 Wagon would certainly fix that “issue”, while also bridging the gap to the Model Y – for better or worse. To be fair, it’s easy to understand why Tesla wouldn’t want to add new body styles to its Model 3 production line, besides, it’s likely that it wouldn’t sell all that well in the world's two largest car markets (China is still the global leader, with the U.S. in second place).
From a visual standpoint, a hypothetical Model 3 Wagon, or Shooting Brake, should look pretty good given Tesla’s free flowing design language. Once you add a set of larger wheels, you’ll give it even more road presence.
Oh, and if you boost the ground clearance and flare up the wheel arches, well, wouldn’t that be the ultimate Model 3? Just food for thought, Elon.
We’re here to talk about Tesla though, specifically this rendering by Sugar Design which depicts a station wagon/shooting brake variant of the Tesla Model 3.
Some people were more than just a little bit disappointed when it was revealed that the Model 3 would feature a conventional sedan-like trunk lid, instead of a hatchback tailgate like the Model S. It’s much easier to load things into the back of a hatchback/fastback vehicle, especially large volume items.
A Model 3 Wagon would certainly fix that “issue”, while also bridging the gap to the Model Y – for better or worse. To be fair, it’s easy to understand why Tesla wouldn’t want to add new body styles to its Model 3 production line, besides, it’s likely that it wouldn’t sell all that well in the world's two largest car markets (China is still the global leader, with the U.S. in second place).
From a visual standpoint, a hypothetical Model 3 Wagon, or Shooting Brake, should look pretty good given Tesla’s free flowing design language. Once you add a set of larger wheels, you’ll give it even more road presence.
Oh, and if you boost the ground clearance and flare up the wheel arches, well, wouldn’t that be the ultimate Model 3? Just food for thought, Elon.