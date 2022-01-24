Sixth-Gen Dodge Viper Takes Digital Mid-Engine Jab at C8 Chevy Corvette Z06

Since General Motors revolutionized “America’s Sports Car,” there has never been a shortage of virtual mid-engine competitors. Now that a new Z06 is also around, virtual artists are doubling down on efforts.
We have seen all sorts of wannabe C8 rivals. From Subaru BRZ mid-engine boxer wonders to an exotic Koenigsegg Jesko Euro-supercar that was toned down to fight America’s gem. And that’s also valid for GM itself. As pixel masters have no trouble reviving the Cadillac XLR based on the C8 Convertible or putting a “Hungry” Chevy Camaro to swallow up a Corvette Z06 whole!
Naturally, the mid-engine fever has also caught up with the virtual Mopar segment. As such, even the brawny Dodge Viper got a mid-engine performance illness. And, across the imagination landscape, there are times when certain CGI experts have had this particular sporty fever more than once. Rain Prisk, the virtual artist better known as rainprisk on social media, might be an example.
He is one of those automotive digital content creators that come out with projects far in between for a good reason. The longer they cook it up, the more interesting it gets. At least, that’s our opinion based on the reactions stemming from its fanbase. Just like with the previous Lexus LC500 Shooting Brake that gave people some strong CRX feelings, this one is also a little off.
Well, it might be the fact that for a second time he decided to have a go at a potential (yet highly unlikely) sixth-generation Dodge Viper. And, in response to the C8 success and the upcoming Z06 craziness, he also wanted to make it a mid-engine superstar. Now, if one reads the comments, it will become obvious the result was not everyone’s cup of tea...
Alas, if Dodge would consider a Viper comeback, a major twist would be adamant for ensuring its potential success. Though, probably not a mid-engine one but rather an EV reinvention?
Naturally, the mid-engine fever has also caught up with the virtual Mopar segment. As such, even the brawny Dodge Viper got a mid-engine performance illness. And, across the imagination landscape, there are times when certain CGI experts have had this particular sporty fever more than once. Rain Prisk, the virtual artist better known as rainprisk on social media, might be an example.
He is one of those automotive digital content creators that come out with projects far in between for a good reason. The longer they cook it up, the more interesting it gets. At least, that’s our opinion based on the reactions stemming from its fanbase. Just like with the previous Lexus LC500 Shooting Brake that gave people some strong CRX feelings, this one is also a little off.
Well, it might be the fact that for a second time he decided to have a go at a potential (yet highly unlikely) sixth-generation Dodge Viper. And, in response to the C8 success and the upcoming Z06 craziness, he also wanted to make it a mid-engine superstar. Now, if one reads the comments, it will become obvious the result was not everyone’s cup of tea...
Alas, if Dodge would consider a Viper comeback, a major twist would be adamant for ensuring its potential success. Though, probably not a mid-engine one but rather an EV reinvention?