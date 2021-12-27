“Cab Forward” Ford Bronco Looks Like an Adventure Van We Don't Need But Crave For

Without the shadow of a doubt, Blue Oval's 2021 Bronco has remained one of the hottest North American vehicles almost a year and a half after its official reveal. And this unquestionable love has multiple facets.
Some Bronco fans will feel pretty offended, everyone else will probably love the “unbeatable” California vibes of this imagined high-rider. A 2021 Ford Bronco riding lifted on huge, larger than 37-inch tires is not exactly a new idea, considering the Blue Oval model was a darling of the latest SEMA Show.
But the Bronco remains a major darling of the virtual realm as well. As such, we have seen the reinvented sixth-generation SUV digitally coming to life in all shapes and sizes. Including a few odd ones. But every now and then, pixel masters gladly return to a recurring idea: transforming the 2-/4-Door into an adventurous van. Complete with a cab-forward setup, of course.
It is highly reminiscent of Jeep’s Forward Control; one can’t deny that. But that does not mean one cannot have the glory of presenting an interesting design. After all, we all know that real-life inspiration is always a boon for automotive virtual designers and their outrageously cool ideas.
Anyway, this “BroncoVan” stems from the imagination of Samir Sadikhov, a Germany-based pixel master better known as samirscustoms on social media. Who is, clearly, no stranger to such crazy interpretations of iconic models old and new, given his past “transgressions.” Those include the legendary G-Class, Defender, and – of course – a Jeep representative.
Still, quite a few of his regular fans consider this to be his best digital work yet. It might be just the reach-anywhere van treatment or the abundance of different liveries (Scout graphics, California vibe, etc). Who knows? All we can say for sure is that Bronco purists feel highly offended by it, while everyone else thinks his BroncoVan would sell like hot cakes.
