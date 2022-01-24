Modern Ford Fairlane Imagines “Cheap V6 Performance” Two-Door via Taurus SHO

Today, there is just one passenger car left in Ford’s North American lineup. Still, both aficionados and virtual artists believe there is always a need for even more (iconic) coupes.
America can get just one passenger car nameplate with a Blue Oval badge: Ford’s legendary Mustang. And a 2021 model year kicks off at an MSRP of $27,205. Remember that value because it might turn out important further on.
Now, let’s remember that back in the day Ford had an abundance of coupe options across a variety of nameplates. One of them, during the latter half of the 1950s and throughout the 1960s, was the flagship full-size (then intermediate) Fairlane. Not to be mistaken for the Australian version that lived until 2007, the Americas had seven generations – but it was phased out after the 1970 model year.
Well, always keen to provide more coupe reinventions that we did not even know we needed in our lives, here is a digital content creator with yet another two-door Blue Oval revival project. Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, loves coupes – especially if they have a Ford twist.
For example, this modern Ford Fairlane is a direct CGI sibling to his earlier Fusion Coupe that opened up the modern Thunderbird sports candy shop across the imagination land. Now, just as the previous one might have proven controversial if ever real, this new “choice will (sure) ruffle some feathers.” After all, the Fairlane nameplate hasn’t been imagined as a flagship.
As far as we can tell from the virtual design, this two-door version of the recently departed Ford Taurus is more like a “cheap performance” coupe rather than a top-of-the-line entry. Probably it wasn’t imagined just as affordable as a base Mustang. But maybe something along the lines of an accessible coupe with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 engine.
One snatched directly from the fourth-generation Taurus SHO to slot in between the four-cylinder ‘Stang and the V8 muscle car versions...
