Non-Existent “Rennmeister” Chevy Corvair K Rewrites 50 Years of Motorsport History

Motorsport aficionados know very well that some racing sponsorships are easily forgettable. Others, on the contrary, orange-stare you right in the retina and never consider dropping off your brain matter.
Well, we might have exaggerated just a tiny little bit. But this is the Jägermeister racing livery we are talking about. Something orange that has been with motorsport fans since way back in 1972. And now that they are turning 50 years old, a little bit of tomfoolery is always in order. Especially when it’s digital, so it should hurt no one’s feelings.
Alongside Davide Virdis, the virtual artist better known as davidevirdisss on social media, Jägermeister's official “Rennmeister” community has decided to play with motorsport history. And imagine a funny alternative to real Jager racers such as let’s say, Chevrolet’s Camaro Z/28. Interestingly, the hero chosen for this virtual “what if” narrative is none other than Chevy’s Corvair.
Produced across two generations solely for the 1960 to 1969 model years, this was America’s sole design and mass-production passenger car with a very Porsche-inspired rear-mounted, air-cooled engine. Both the legacy and reputation are nowhere near the level of their famous European counterparts, though.
Perhaps this is a neat, orange-infused way to try and write off some of the Corvair shame. After all, it looks “Whaam!” And it also has little to do with the original Corvair. Of course, that’s valid both from the virtual and real-world standpoints. After all, the author’s Corvair K is inspired by the design of the series’ second iteration.
Then, all the usual custom suspects have lined up for the aftermarket identity parade. At the front, we can guess a carbon fiber hood (complete with low CF wind deflector), while the slammed sides are dressed up in a wide body kit. Cool as a long night of clubbing...
Then, after the bronze wheels and yellow Goodyear-lettered racing tires, at the back, there is an entire hot show of craziness. Complete with more bits and pieces made from carbon fiber: intakes, fenders, wings, and an exposed view of the virtual engine!
