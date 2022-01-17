Hated Ford Probe Tries a Digital Comeback, This Time With a Different Mazda Vision

There are many examples of history repeating itself. Hopefully, at least as far as Blue Oval aficionados are concerned, that’s not going to be the case with a reinvented Ford Probe.
Some say that just like people, companies are prone to forgetting history’s bad lessons. And then it is easy to repeat them, albeit with slightly different details. Some argue that Ford’s Mustang might be on a path of Probe self-destruction.
Complete with a turbocharged four-cylinder (EcoBoost), the lack of more Shelbys, and turning its legendary name into a four-door, battery-powered crossover SUV. But there are some counterpoints, such as the mighty GT500, or the availability of a Coyote V8. At least for now, as we are just starting on the path of revealing the future.
So, perhaps FoMoCo fans might rest assured that no Ford Probe coupes will haunt their nightmares trying to replace the beloved Mustang yet again. But it seems automotive virtual artists love mashups. Especially if these digital projects transcend continental boundaries. And even if they’re almost universally hated.
Anyway, it seems that as long as it has just two doors, anything goes across this pixel master’s “imagination land.” Jim, the CGI expert behind the jlord8 account on social media, is no stranger to wagons, trucks, or sedans. But he loves those coupes, no matter what others might feel.
And we have a lot of sentiments regarding this unofficial Ford Probe revival. Just like many of the account’s followers. Almost none of them are positive, though. For us, he botched up the Mazda RX-Vision Concept inspiration into a mindless generic Blue Oval thing with a tentatively sleek appearance.
Frankly, the only thing we love about it is the pop-up headlights, and we are fairly sure those are not making a modernized comeback any time soon... So, it’s way better this blue “Formaz” thing is merely wishful thinking!
Complete with a turbocharged four-cylinder (EcoBoost), the lack of more Shelbys, and turning its legendary name into a four-door, battery-powered crossover SUV. But there are some counterpoints, such as the mighty GT500, or the availability of a Coyote V8. At least for now, as we are just starting on the path of revealing the future.
So, perhaps FoMoCo fans might rest assured that no Ford Probe coupes will haunt their nightmares trying to replace the beloved Mustang yet again. But it seems automotive virtual artists love mashups. Especially if these digital projects transcend continental boundaries. And even if they’re almost universally hated.
Anyway, it seems that as long as it has just two doors, anything goes across this pixel master’s “imagination land.” Jim, the CGI expert behind the jlord8 account on social media, is no stranger to wagons, trucks, or sedans. But he loves those coupes, no matter what others might feel.
And we have a lot of sentiments regarding this unofficial Ford Probe revival. Just like many of the account’s followers. Almost none of them are positive, though. For us, he botched up the Mazda RX-Vision Concept inspiration into a mindless generic Blue Oval thing with a tentatively sleek appearance.
Frankly, the only thing we love about it is the pop-up headlights, and we are fairly sure those are not making a modernized comeback any time soon... So, it’s way better this blue “Formaz” thing is merely wishful thinking!