Hyundai IONIQ 5 Beats Tesla Model Y in Edmunds' Test

People in search of an electric crossover now have quite some options available. Apart from the Tesla Model Y, there’s also the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Kia EV6, and the Hyundai IONIQ 5. Edmunds put the Tesla against the Hyundai in its latest video, and the result is only surprising to those that think Tesla is unbeatable: the IONIQ 5 won.
The result came from three main aspects: range, construction refinement, and ergonomics. Edmunds has long been showing that most Tesla vehicles fail to deliver their EPA ranges, and the Model Y was no exception. Instead of providing the 291 miles (461 kilometers) at which it is officially rated, it got only 263 mi (423 km).
The exact opposite happened with the IONIQ 5. With an EPA range of 256 mi (412 km), it delivered 270 mi (435 km). It was not only more than it was rated for: it was also superior to the true Model Y’s numbers. Any customer taking EPA numbers as a reference for their purchase would feel aggrieved.
When it comes to building refinement, this is another nail in the coffin for the tale that Tesla sells luxury cars. The IONIQ 5 felt quieter and more composed than the Model Y. According to Ryan Zummallen, you can listen to rattles and creaks while you drive the Tesla, as if there was something loose in the EV. This is not what you would expect from a luxury car.
The IONIQ 5 has some aspects that deserve improvements. The moving central console is an example. Hyundai could have seized the flat floor to add a third seat in the first row, like older vehicles and the Fiat Multipla used to have, even if just as an option. Instead, it made the central console slide back and forth as if there was any benefit from that.
Regarding ergonomics, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 is far from perfect. The infotainment screen is far from the driver, who has to lean forward to select whatever they need from it. Despite that, most commands are within reach and are easy and fast to activate. Tesla’s proposition of concentrating everything on a single screen makes life more difficult for the driver.
Without a screen in front of the driver or a head-up display, the Model Y also forces anyone behind the wheel to take their eyes off the road to check for information. The IONIQ 5 offers both the screen and the head-up display with an augmented reality aid. In other words, it provides a safer driving experience. Make sure you check Edmunds’ evaluation below to discuss if it was fair or not.
The exact opposite happened with the IONIQ 5. With an EPA range of 256 mi (412 km), it delivered 270 mi (435 km). It was not only more than it was rated for: it was also superior to the true Model Y’s numbers. Any customer taking EPA numbers as a reference for their purchase would feel aggrieved.
When it comes to building refinement, this is another nail in the coffin for the tale that Tesla sells luxury cars. The IONIQ 5 felt quieter and more composed than the Model Y. According to Ryan Zummallen, you can listen to rattles and creaks while you drive the Tesla, as if there was something loose in the EV. This is not what you would expect from a luxury car.
The IONIQ 5 has some aspects that deserve improvements. The moving central console is an example. Hyundai could have seized the flat floor to add a third seat in the first row, like older vehicles and the Fiat Multipla used to have, even if just as an option. Instead, it made the central console slide back and forth as if there was any benefit from that.
Regarding ergonomics, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 is far from perfect. The infotainment screen is far from the driver, who has to lean forward to select whatever they need from it. Despite that, most commands are within reach and are easy and fast to activate. Tesla’s proposition of concentrating everything on a single screen makes life more difficult for the driver.
Without a screen in front of the driver or a head-up display, the Model Y also forces anyone behind the wheel to take their eyes off the road to check for information. The IONIQ 5 offers both the screen and the head-up display with an augmented reality aid. In other words, it provides a safer driving experience. Make sure you check Edmunds’ evaluation below to discuss if it was fair or not.