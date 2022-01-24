Hyundai IONIQ 5 Beats Tesla Model Y in Edmunds' Test

People in search of an electric crossover now have quite some options available. Apart from the Tesla Model Y, there’s also the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Kia EV6, and the Hyundai IONIQ 5. Edmunds put the Tesla against the Hyundai in its latest video, and the result is only surprising to those that think Tesla is unbeatable: the IONIQ 5 won.

79 photos