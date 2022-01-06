2022 Ford Thunderbird Digitally Opens the Modern Sports Coupe Candy Shop in Dearborn

Save for the latest Mustang, which is about to blow eight candles off its birthday cake, and the GT, Ford has ditched all low-riding cars in the United States. As a result, their lineup comprises mostly of crossovers and SUVs, in addition to the electrified models, and commercial vehicles.
Still, not long ago, they used to have a mid-size car in their portfolio, the Fusion – aka the Mondeo overseas, and it was this one that was used as a starting point for a modern-day Thunderbird rendering by Jlord8 on Instagram.
On the visual front, it has a new face, with a Mustang-like flair, longer doors to facilitate ingress and egress, shorter roof, and redesigned rear three-quarter panels. If anything, the digital illustration looks more like a Fusion Coupe than a brand-new Thunderbird, especially since it would retain the mid-size model’s front-wheel drive architecture, but the artist behind it pretends it’s rear-wheel drive, and so will we.
In the short caption accompanying the social media post, he referred to the MN12 platform, which was used by the tenth-gen Thunderbird, sharing it with the era’s Mercury Cougar, and Lincoln Mark VIII. The car had a front-engine and rear-wheel drive layout, and packed two V6, and as many V8s, hooked up, depending on the configuration, to a four-speed automatic or a five-speed manual transmission.
The tenth-gen Thunderbird was retired in 1997, and four years later, its successor arrived, sporting a new construction shared with the Jaguar S-Type. It too packed a V8, mated to a five-speed auto ‘box, and remained in production until 2005, when Ford decided to pull the plug on it altogether.
Due to the round shape, the final T-Bird was definitely not our cup of tea, but some of its predecessors were, and we definitely would not have minded if they continued the tradition with a modern-day iteration, which would’ve been a breath of fresh air in the crossover-infested market.
