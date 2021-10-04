This 1961 Ford Thunderbird Is a Complete, All-Original, Low-Mileage, Unrestored Barn Find

Barbie Just Completed Her First Zero-G Flight and “She Feels Fine”

Barn finds typically represent the second chance a classic car receives to get back on the road, though more often than not, these legends come out of storage in a very rough condition with rust all over the body and plenty of missing parts. 18 photos



As for the price, this is something we’ll find out in about 6 days when the auction comes to an end. The top offer at the time of writing is $5,000, but of course, there’s a chance it’ll go higher as we approach the last hours of the bidding wars. But the 1961 Ford Thunderbird convertible that we have here appears to be ticking pretty much all the boxes that you can have on a list for a restoration candidate.First of all, it’s fully original with one unclear exception: the paint. eBay seller shelbob originally said the black finish you see in the photos is fully original, though, on the other hand, they claim there are signs the Thunderbird actually left the factory in lavender. Of course, a visual inspection is definitely recommended to sort this out and determine what was the original color of the car.Then, it’s complete, as no parts seem to be missing. This means both the engine and the transmission are still there, and while the car drives, it should still be towed because the radiator leaks.This Thunderbird is also unrestored, so everything you find inside and outside is exactly the way Ford wanted it to back in 1961 when the vehicle rolled off the assembly lines.And last but not least, the mileage is impressively low as well, which kind of makes sense given the car has been sitting for a long time in a barn. The odometer indicates about 37,000 miles (59,500 km), and the seller says this is fully accurate.There’s no rust on this barn find, and this is clearly good news for someone planning a full restoration, especially given the car has been sitting for so long.As for the price, this is something we’ll find out in about 6 days when the auction comes to an end. The top offer at the time of writing is $5,000, but of course, there’s a chance it’ll go higher as we approach the last hours of the bidding wars.

