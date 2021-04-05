Ford Thunderbirds in Storage for Years Found in Estate Sale, Last Driven in 1976

5 1963 Ford Thunderbird Barn Find Hides an Original Surprise Under the Hood

While barn finds and project cars are typically easy ways to buy classics at lower prices, especially if they're not necessarily in their best shape, others prefer to go for estate sales, though this approach comes with a series of pros and cons.



Someone on



But as mentioned earlier, very little information is actually provided, with the seller claiming the sale includes three different Ford Thunderbirds built in 1962, 1964, and 1966, respectively, as well as two Continentals that left the factory in 1971 and 1977.



They are supposed to be complete cars, and the Thunderbirds have been last driven back in 1976, coming with a 390 V8 under the hood. Some have titles, some don’t, and the overall condition inside and outside is currently unknown. Of course, we also don’t know if the engines are still any good or not.



Judging from the photos included in the ad, however, it looks like the Thunderbird lineup includes more than just a trio of cars, all manufactured between 1962 and 1966. All seem to have more or less substantial body damage, with several showing signs of lots of rust overall.



The photos clearly aren’t the best shots we’ve seen, but the seller says they should be able to get more information on each car when they are pulled out of garages and inspected closer.



