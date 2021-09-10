1980s Ford Thunderbird Turbo Coupe Goes Back in Time, Becomes “Vista Bird” Wagon

5 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Virtually Dresses Up in Hypersonic Gray to Ease the Wait

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jim (@jlord8) Of course, considering that we are dealing with Jim, the virtual artist behind the jlord8 account on social media, this shouldn’t come as a surprise . He’s a self-described passionate pixel master of his imagination land, which is usually populated with the 1980s and 1990s classics (with a twist or two, naturally).More so, he’s into General Motors G-body models and personally owns a 1986 Buick Regal T-type. But that hasn’t stopped him from imaginatively playing with icons from both sides of Detroit. So, all things Chrysler and Ford are also a go . And he’s well versed in their quirks and features.For example, his latest installment probably has a direct link to the Ford Thunderbird fanbase. So, he referenced the ninth-generation 1980s Thunderbird Turbo Coupe with a CGI side dish of something extremely quirky. It’s the 1962 Ford Thunderbird “Vista Bird” custom station wagon conversion . This was a one-off created from mixing a 1962 Ford Thunderbird hardtop coupe body with the odd roof of a 1965 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser station wagon.Meanwhile, the 1980s Thunderbird Turbo Coupe is probably a treasure trove for the fanatical few. Basically, the car was equipped with the same powertrain as the Mustang SVO, packing an upgraded and turbocharged version of Blue Oval’s 2.3-liter inline-four. The stick shift Thunderbird Turbo Coupes sported 190 hp (150 hp for the auto) and could reach up to 143 mph (230 kph).Not sure if this virtual Thunderbird Turbo Wagon will be capable of such feats, even on the tarmac plains of imagination land. Instead, it might attract the wrath of Turbo Coupe aficionados, so the CGI expert might want to think about a Coyote V8 swap as well. That way it could thunder away into the sunset carrying all the stuff that would virtually fit inside the practical rear end...