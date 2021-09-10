2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Virtually Teases Raptor and TRX With Pre-Runner Looks

The dual-sided F-150 Raptor vs. Ram 1500 TRX off-road war has just welcomed another combatant, the 2022 Silverado ZR2. And, just to make sure it’s completely up to snuff, a virtual artist also intervened.
Surely, no one thinks even the fourteenth-generation-derived third iteration of the Ford F-150 Raptor has a real one-on-one fighting chance against the 702-horsepower TRX. Still, everyone compares them and selects the best personal choice from this high-performance truck duet. Now, it seems General Motors and Chevrolet want a piece of the customer pie as well.
So, when the 2022 Chevy Silverado debuted mere hours ago with subtle design enhancements for the exterior and big interior upgrades, the headline was the introduction of the top-end, first-ever Silverado ZR2 version. Out of the factory, this will be the most off-road capable iteration of the current generation. And it almost matches the grunt of the F-150 Raptor thanks to a 6.2-liter V8 packing 420 hp and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) of torque.
Surely, Chevy aficionados won’t mind the slight power difference and probably waste no time in getting the Silverado ZR2 through a few aftermarket upgrades. Naturally, that won’t be possible until the first deliveries kick in, and at this point, it’s anyone’s guess when that is going to happen. Luckily, some folks do not need to wait that long.
Pixel master Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist behind the abimelecdesign account on social media, was smitten with the 2022 Silverado ZR2 and quickly got to work mere hours after the reveal. As such, he didn’t have time for major changes, and instead opted to give the truck a Pre-Runner-inspired appearance. Gone are the plastic protections on the widebody fender flares, while the ZR2 now also rides on a slight lift kit (no exact figure was provided).
Additionally, the Chevy now goes over any terrain (Ford GOAT pun intended) with help from a new set of Nitto Tire Trail Grappler rubber that’s wrapped around smaller – yet beadlock-capable – polished wheels. All in all, subtle yet impactful changes. And we dig the restrained approach.
So, when the 2022 Chevy Silverado debuted mere hours ago with subtle design enhancements for the exterior and big interior upgrades, the headline was the introduction of the top-end, first-ever Silverado ZR2 version. Out of the factory, this will be the most off-road capable iteration of the current generation. And it almost matches the grunt of the F-150 Raptor thanks to a 6.2-liter V8 packing 420 hp and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) of torque.
Surely, Chevy aficionados won’t mind the slight power difference and probably waste no time in getting the Silverado ZR2 through a few aftermarket upgrades. Naturally, that won’t be possible until the first deliveries kick in, and at this point, it’s anyone’s guess when that is going to happen. Luckily, some folks do not need to wait that long.
Pixel master Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist behind the abimelecdesign account on social media, was smitten with the 2022 Silverado ZR2 and quickly got to work mere hours after the reveal. As such, he didn’t have time for major changes, and instead opted to give the truck a Pre-Runner-inspired appearance. Gone are the plastic protections on the widebody fender flares, while the ZR2 now also rides on a slight lift kit (no exact figure was provided).
Additionally, the Chevy now goes over any terrain (Ford GOAT pun intended) with help from a new set of Nitto Tire Trail Grappler rubber that’s wrapped around smaller – yet beadlock-capable – polished wheels. All in all, subtle yet impactful changes. And we dig the restrained approach.