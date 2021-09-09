Classic Ford Bronco Converts to a Race Truck Life, Doesn't Look Happy About It

Some people live everything one motorsport second at a time. But it is one thing to love race cars and another to try and convert an off-roading-passionate truck into something for the track or drag strip.
With the 2021 Ford Bronco having all sorts of issues even after the first deliveries have started, it’s no wonder a lot of people are still showing their passion for the classic versions. But sometimes they just take it beyond an acceptable level with their desire to stand out in any crowd. Even the wrong ones.
We have seen a lot of classic Broncos get enhanced beyond belief. And we are going to see a lot more of the current sixth generation going forward. A lot of people will get them modified for longer road trips, off-road adventures, as well as overlanding experiences. Even motorsport is a go because Ford already paved the way forward thanks to its Ford Performance Bronco 4600 racer.
They all have in common the fact that no matter what, the Bronco remains capable of taking off the beaten trail. Not this one, though. Luckily, it’s just wishful thinking, since it’s a creation that inhabits the imagination land of pixel master Kalim Oozeear, aka kalim_gh on social media. Beauty is clearly always in the eye of the beholder, but we feel this time around even the resulting Bronco conversion doesn’t look so happy about itself.
What we have here is a beloved classic Bronco that was virtually stripped down to racing car looks and the modified off-roader seems ready to (unwillingly) tear up the streets around it. Squatted beyond belief, this Bronco would be lucky to still have an inch (2.54 cm) of ground clearance. Any chances of off-roading are also killed off by the track tire setup, and the truck goes for an extremely lightweight appearance that botches up the styling completely.
There’s no more hood, and the exterior panels on the rear area have been torn down. Luckily, no real Broncos were harmed during the making of this CGI project. And if there’s one redeeming quality, that would have to be the dual turbocharged units seen protruding out of the engine bay!
