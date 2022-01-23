Unofficial 2023 Chevrolet Astro Is an Electric Van with a Silverado EV Face

Electric cars and crossovers have flooded the market in recent years and U.S. automakers are also elbows deep into electrifying pickup trucks. But the van segment is still lagging.
While Ford is now offering an EV version of the Transit, Chevrolet is still relying on gas- and diesel-fed Express. Ram does the same with the ProMaster hauler. This will change soon (a ProMaster EV is set to go on sale for 2023), but what if Chevrolet will choose the Astro as its nameplate for a future all-electric van?
That's the scenario forwarded by rendering whizz "TheSketchMonkey," who digitally revived the iconic van with styling cues taken from the recently introduced Chevrolet Silverado EV.
It's all much simpler than it sounds though, with the rendering being a first-generation Astro with a Silverado EV front fascia, but it's a surprisingly cool mash-up. Yup, shockingly enough, the Silverado's somewhat angry "face" with its extremely slim LED lamps and grille delete works well with a box-on-wheels van.
But the fact that other elements of the vehicle have been modernized also helps too. The 1980s-specific plastic trim above the side sills is gone, the vertical door handle has been deleted, and the side mirrors look decidedly modern. The same goes for the wheels, which are larger and give the van a sportier stance.
So is there any rumor behind this rendering? Well, don't hold your breath on the Astro returning anytime soon. Chevrolet is looking to replace the dated Express with an all-electric van soon, but it's unclear whether the nameplate will carry over or be replaced altogether.
But now that the Silverado EV is here and a medium-duty electric truck is also underway, a van devoid of internal combustion engines is probably already on the drawing table.
The Astro was introduced in 1985 as a smaller alternative to the Chevrolet Van (G-series), the predecessor to the Express. Built in Baltimore, Maryland, the Astro was redesigned in 1995 and discontinued after the 2005 model year. Unlike the Chevy full-size van, the Astro didn't get a V8 engine. Drivetrain options included a 4.3-liter V6 and a 2.5-liter inline-four. GMC sold its version of the Astro, called the Safari.
Hit the play button below to see how the modern, all-electric Astro came to life with Silverado EV looks.
That's the scenario forwarded by rendering whizz "TheSketchMonkey," who digitally revived the iconic van with styling cues taken from the recently introduced Chevrolet Silverado EV.
It's all much simpler than it sounds though, with the rendering being a first-generation Astro with a Silverado EV front fascia, but it's a surprisingly cool mash-up. Yup, shockingly enough, the Silverado's somewhat angry "face" with its extremely slim LED lamps and grille delete works well with a box-on-wheels van.
But the fact that other elements of the vehicle have been modernized also helps too. The 1980s-specific plastic trim above the side sills is gone, the vertical door handle has been deleted, and the side mirrors look decidedly modern. The same goes for the wheels, which are larger and give the van a sportier stance.
So is there any rumor behind this rendering? Well, don't hold your breath on the Astro returning anytime soon. Chevrolet is looking to replace the dated Express with an all-electric van soon, but it's unclear whether the nameplate will carry over or be replaced altogether.
But now that the Silverado EV is here and a medium-duty electric truck is also underway, a van devoid of internal combustion engines is probably already on the drawing table.
The Astro was introduced in 1985 as a smaller alternative to the Chevrolet Van (G-series), the predecessor to the Express. Built in Baltimore, Maryland, the Astro was redesigned in 1995 and discontinued after the 2005 model year. Unlike the Chevy full-size van, the Astro didn't get a V8 engine. Drivetrain options included a 4.3-liter V6 and a 2.5-liter inline-four. GMC sold its version of the Astro, called the Safari.
Hit the play button below to see how the modern, all-electric Astro came to life with Silverado EV looks.