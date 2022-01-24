Detroit Beware: 2023 Toyota Sequoia Gets Unofficial Digital Reveal and It Looks Legit Good

The Sequoia is a young nameplate, relatively speaking. It was introduced by Toyota back in September of 2000 and it’s been playing catch up with Detroit’s full-size SUVs ever since, having to fight against well-established models such as the Chevy Tahoe, GMC Yukon and Ford Expedition.
Tomorrow, January 25, we will witness Toyota launching a brand-new third-generation Sequoia, based on the same architecture as the latest Tundra. We expect it to be more economical, safer, smarter and overall better than any of its predecessors. We also expect it to be better-looking than before, which goes a long way with buyers.
The Japanese carmaker did give us a small taste of things to come by revealing a couple of teaser images last week. We only got to see part of the tailgate and a little rear ¾ action (mainly the rear pillar, taillight and some body panels), but from those images, one could easily ascertain the all-new 2023 Sequoia’s design language – to some extent.
We rather like what Kolesa did with those pics, flipping them into what could be a stunningly accurate digital representation of the real product.
Since the Sequoia has always featured Tundra design traits, we could assume that the pair will once again share a similar front fascia, as seen in one of these renderings. Basically, you’re looking at an SUV variant of the Tundra, which is a fair way of describing the Sequoia.
For this third-gen vehicle, Toyota moved production to its San Antonio facility, so that the Tundra and Sequoia can live under the same roof during their assembly process.
As for powertrains, the new Sequoia could arrive with a twin turbocharged V6 engine, mated to a ten-speed automatic gearbox. On the Tundra, this 3.4-liter V6 is available in two stages of tune, producing either 389 hp or 437 hp. The latter variant also features hybrid technology.
