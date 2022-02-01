Forged Carbon Subaru WRX STI Looks Like an S209 Varis Masterpiece (but It's Not)

Even for automotive fans that are not necessarily JDM aficionados, Subaru’s WRX and STI lines have become the stuff of legends. It’s probably partly due to the rally heritage, great boxer and AWD powertrain, as well as the aftermarket credentials.
Right now, Subie enthusiasts around the world are experiencing lots of mixed emotions regarding the arrival of the second-generation (VB) Subaru WRX. Numerous attempts have been made to deliver virtual amends regarding the controversial design. Of course, optimists hope that everything will be fine once the STI arrives.
On the other hand, some do not care about all the commotion. Instead, they would very much like to focus on the previous (VA) iteration and what made the model special. Such as the 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 limited edition version. It was the company’s first S series STI offered (exclusively) in the United States, with a mere 209 examples being built.
Naturally, Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, probably knows all that. Remember, he is not just the Head Designer at the outrageously cool and truly controversial West Coast Customs. He is also an avid JDM lover when off duty. So, of course, this idea clearly touches on heartstrings on so many levels.
While it was only sold in America, this virtual S209 returned to JDM roots with a little help from Varis’ widebody aerodynamic kit. Not only that but it does not feel like a mere tuning job. Instead, it looks exactly like a complete transformation. With stylish, forged carbon fiber decked all over the body panels. As well as fitting gold deep-dish aftermarket wheels from Rotiform, and a neatly slammed attitude!
Now, while this may not be everyone’s cup of tea, one thing is for certain. No 2022 WRX would stand any chance to stand out in a JDM crowd next to something like this. Too bad it is merely wishful thinking...
On the other hand, some do not care about all the commotion. Instead, they would very much like to focus on the previous (VA) iteration and what made the model special. Such as the 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 limited edition version. It was the company’s first S series STI offered (exclusively) in the United States, with a mere 209 examples being built.
Naturally, Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, probably knows all that. Remember, he is not just the Head Designer at the outrageously cool and truly controversial West Coast Customs. He is also an avid JDM lover when off duty. So, of course, this idea clearly touches on heartstrings on so many levels.
While it was only sold in America, this virtual S209 returned to JDM roots with a little help from Varis’ widebody aerodynamic kit. Not only that but it does not feel like a mere tuning job. Instead, it looks exactly like a complete transformation. With stylish, forged carbon fiber decked all over the body panels. As well as fitting gold deep-dish aftermarket wheels from Rotiform, and a neatly slammed attitude!
Now, while this may not be everyone’s cup of tea, one thing is for certain. No 2022 WRX would stand any chance to stand out in a JDM crowd next to something like this. Too bad it is merely wishful thinking...