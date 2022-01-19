Compact, Slammed Widebody Matte Black Tacoma CGI Shows Maverick How It's JDM Done

Back in 1995, Toyota decided the American market deserved something better than its ubiquitous Hilux (aka Toyota Pickup in U.S. spec). Thus, it provided the North American division with a fresh Tacoma start. Hence all the taco-related jokes, including digital ones.
Let us take Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, and his recent “Taco Tuesday” entry from across the imaginary realm. He probably envisioned this as just another expression of his JDM passion. After all, fans know very well that our Head Designer at West Coast Customs is digitally obsessed by anything Japanese... most of the time.
But we can also try and understand this creation beyond the humorous take. Perhaps the use of a first-generation, compact Toyota Tacoma as the starting point is also a digital jab unwittingly thrown through time from the Japanese maker to the current hero of the American unibody compact pickup truck segment – aka Ford’s Maverick.
After all, only the second and third generations of Toyota’s Tacoma are classified as mid-size pickup trucks. The original kept its compact, Hilux-like roots. And this is precisely from where the new 2022 Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz are trying to take the North American market by unibody storm.
Right now, both Maverick and Tacoma are respective best sellers in their segments. But there is still a lot Ford can learn from aftermarket Toyotas if the Blue Oval company seeks an iconic rule of their trucking niche. As far as Musa is concerned, he is delivering a street JDM tune lesson, for now.
Naturally, it’s done via his Matte Black OG Toyota Tacoma. One that rides like a slammed widebody Ninja master, complete with huge-lipped VIP Modular chrome wheels, a custom aero kit, and even an all-red interior! That is one way to shine brightly across compact pickup truck history...
