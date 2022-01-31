Chevy Monte Carlo SS Resurrected Using a Decent Amount of CGI, Do You Dig the Looks?

After 38 years and six generations, General Motors dropped the Chevrolet Monte Carlo nameplate for good. The last one left the assembly line in Canada back in 2007, using the company’s W platform, and being closely related to the era’s Buick Regal, Chevrolet Impala, and Pontiac Grand Prix.
It was offered with an assortment of V6 engines, and a V8, mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. The bigger mill had a 5.3-liter displacement and was good for 303 hp and 323 lb-ft (438 Nm) of torque, directed to the front wheels via an auto ‘box.
Now, the Monte Carlo nameplate may be dead, but that did not stop Jlord8 on Instagram from imagining what a modern-day one would look like. Thus, the rendering artist started off using the Buick Avista Concept as a blank canvas (well, for the most part at least), giving it slimmer headlights, new grille decorated by the black bowtie emblem and red SS badge, and reinterpreted front bumper.
Elsewhere, the digital illustration has new wheels that appear to be slightly bigger than the ones equipping the study that celebrated its premiere in 2016 at the Detroit Auto Show, additional SS logos bedecking the front fenders and a very eye-catching green paint. The best part about it, in this writer’s opinion anyway, is that he didn’t mess around with the overall design of the Avista, which is even prettier now than it was six years ago.
If this recipe sounds familiar, you are definitely not wrong, because the artist used it to imagine a modern Oldsmobile Cutlass earlier this month, in a very head-turning manner. A few weeks later, he used it against for the Buick Regal T-Type, with the appropriate design elements, and if we were to name our favorite, then it would definitely be the Monte Carlo SS. But what say you?
