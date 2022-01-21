Cristiano Ronaldo Stops His Aston Martin DBX to Take Selfie with Fan

When your car collection is worth $20 million, you can switch up your rides as often as you’d like. To his most recent training session, Cristiano Ronaldo hopped behind the wheel of an Aston Martin DBX, and, on his way home, even stopped to take a selfie with a fan.
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most famous athletes in the world, and, if it comes to that, also one of the richest. The 36-year-old Portuguese soccer player worked hard to get to where he is, and now he’s reaping the benefits.
Just a few days ago, he took one of his two jets (yes, he owns two private jets) as he flew to Zurich, Switzerland for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 gala, where he received a special award. He was joined by his partner, model Georgina Rodriguez, and his oldest, Cristiano Jr.
Back in the UK, he is working hard to get his team, Manchester United, to reach its full potential in the UEFA Champions League.
As he finished another training session with his team, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner hopped behind the wheel of his black Aston Martin DBX. But, outside United’s Carrington training ground, there was a fan braving the cold, holding Ronaldo’s Manchester United #7 shirt, hoping to get a chance to talk to him. And he was in for a treat, because the Portuguese never shies away from interacting with his fans, even if they storm the pitch during a game.
Ronaldo pulled over and talked to the fan, signed the shirt, and the two even took a selfie together, as his security was there to make sure everything ran smoothly.
After CR7 drove away, a video posted on social media shows the fan having the cutest reaction, jumping with joy, and you can check it out below.
When it comes to the car Ronaldo was driving, it’s Aston Martin’s first SUV, and its first all-wheel-drive vehicle. Powered by the AMG-sourced 4.0-liter V8 engine, it delivers 542 horsepower (550 ps) and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm). The DBX is able to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 181 mph (291 kph).
With a lot of powerful rides in his $20 million collection, it’s not a surprise to see Ronaldo driving this mighty beast.
