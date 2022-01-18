Aston Martin DBX S Photographed Cold-Weather Testing, Rumored With 700 HP

Dubbed “the world’s most powerful luxury SUV” by Aston Martin, the DBX S will be revealed on February 1st with a familiar twin-turbo V8 engine assembled completely by hand by Mercedes-AMG in Affalterbach.
From the standpoint of exterior design, the biggest change over the DBX on sale right now is the catfish-like front grille. The pictured test mule does not differ from the regular Aston Martin DBX in any other way, but do remember that earlier prototypes are flexing a quad-tipped exhaust system.
In addition to a coupe-SUV option as well as a seven-seat layout, Aston Martin is expected to launch a PHEV and a V12-engined halo variant. But in the meantime, the DBX S will reign supreme over the standard V8 model and the China-only variant that flaunts the mild-hybrid M256 straight-six.
Teased earlier today, “the next chapter of the DBX story is about to be told and new performance standards will be set.” Aston Martin is referring to the M177 wet-sump V8 engine that Mercedes-AMG introduced in 2015 in the C 63 and C 63 S. Upgraded with a 48-volt system in late 2019, the 4.0-liter mill produces up to 630 horsepower (639 PS) and 664 pound-feet (900 Nm) of torque in the 63 S version of the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.
Rumored with close to 700 ponies, the M177 in the DBX S would shame the 4.0-liter V8 in the Urus and the 6.0-liter W12 in the Bentayga. Looking at the bigger picture, Aston Martin surely needs a little more oomph based on how the DBX fares in a quarter-mile drag race against the GLE 63 S.
The bigger picture also includes the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which is more potent even though it’s not as luxurious as the DBX. But nevertheless, it’s not good enough because BMW M has confirmed a hybrid V8 setup with 550 kW (738 horsepower or 748 PS) for the upcoming XM.
