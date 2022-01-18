Aston Martin Teases New DBX, Announces the World's Most Powerful Luxury SUV

Aston Martin has published a teaser video of an upcoming model based on the DBX. It will be revealed on the first day in February, and it is meant to be the most powerful luxury SUV in the world.
The British brand was not too generous with details on the upcoming version of the DBX. However, they have released a teaser video along with an accompanying hashtag that refers to a new seat of power, and the company also promises to set new performance standards.
The teaser video shows images of an alloy wheel, carbon fiber ornaments on a dashboard, as well as Aston Martin stitching on the back of a headrest. That is not too much information, is it? Fortunately, we have seen prototypes of modified DBX vehicles last year, so we have an idea of what could be going on.
Currently, the Aston Martin DBX comes with a V8 engine that provides 542 horsepower (550 PS) and 700 Nm (516 lb.-ft.). Those resources are enough for a 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) sprint in 4.5 seconds for the DBX, but the new version promises to push people back into their seats.
It is unclear what that means, but announcing "new performance standards" should mean that we should expect an increase of more than 150 horsepower from the upgraded model. A tuning company managed to squeeze 800 horsepower out of the unit.
As a reference, the most powerful Bentley Bentayga ever offered came with 608 horsepower, while the most powerful Rolls-Royce Cullinan offers 570 horsepower.
Meanwhile, Lamborghini's Urus topped the charts from launch day with 650 horsepower, which remains the most powerful model in the segment. It is worth pointing out that the Lamborghini Urus can sprint from naught to 100 kph in just 3.6 seconds, while top speed sits at 190 mph (306 kph).
It is believed that Aston Martin's upcoming DBX will have an S suffix, while others claim it could be a plug-in hybrid, which would mean an even bigger boost in power and available torque, but also an increase in weight, so do not bet on that happening just yet.
