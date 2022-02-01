autoevolution
Dodge Has Given Away 25 SRT Hellcat Models, Find Out Here If You've Won One

1 Feb 2022, 12:28 UTC
Have you ever heard of Operation 25//8? Well, here’s hoping that you have, because otherwise, you’re probably not among the winners of this incredible giveaway put together by the Dodge brand. The carmaker decided since last year that it would part with no fewer than 25 so-called “Dream Cars,” and the winners have just been announced.
Operation 25//8 enlisted a team of 25 ambassadors across multiple sectors (automotive, music, sports, fashion and so on), to each give away a new Dodge model during the last eight weeks of 2021. Even companies such as Amazon got to take part.
 
At first, we weren't sure about the exact specifications but judging by images provided to us along with the original press release, it looks like all cars will be packing supercharged HEMI V8 engines, meaning Hellcat spec or higher for these Chargers, Challengers and Durangos. We do know for a fact that Amazon gave away a Challenger SRT Hellcat though – whose winner is the only one that hasn’t been announced yet.

As for the other 24 winners, please write to us about how you’re feeling right now, in case your name is among the following:

Lorenzo P (Nashville, TN), Blake J (Olive Branch, MS), Jamarion T (Hillside, IL), Joshua G (San Antonio, TX), Katie J (Anoka, MN), Patrick N (Pittsburgh, PA), James S (Morgantown, IN), Regan C (Tacoma, WA), Stefon G (San Diego, CA), Lizbeth M (Spokane, WA), Kaylynn P (Roseville, MI), Kjetil S (Talkeetna, AK), Isaac S (Staten Island, NY), Christopher D (Strongsville, OH), Jenn C (Wentzville, MO), Doug P (Granite City, IL), Jeremiah K (San Antonio, TX), Jeremy H (Cuero, TX), Laith K (Bentonville, AR), Raimundo L (Richmond, TX), MaKayla D (Carlisle, KY), Nate C (Austin, MN), Becky D (Tallahassee, FL), Isaiah C (Travelers Rest, SC).

Meanwhile, Dodge is still looking for a Chief Donut Maker – you can apply HERE until February 28. That winner will become a part-time brand ambassador for the carmaker, a side gig that will land them $150,000 to go with an SRT Hellcat company car.
