1970 Ford Mustang Twister Special Has That Special Engine Under the Hood, Sells Big

There were so many special versions of the Mustang made back in the early days of the nameplate that it seems everywhere you turn you bump into one. And if you happened to turn in the direction of Scottsdale, Arizona, last week, then you bumped into a whole lot of them.
It was there where Barrett-Jackson held its mammoth start of the year auction and where a large bunch of special Mustangs flocked to be admired and sold.
Among them, this here Grabber Orange Mach 1. Not any Mach 1, but part of the limited series Ford made back in the late 1960s to support the release of pace cars for American Raceways Inc. A series that has come to be known down the ages as the Twister Special.
The run of Mustang Twisters was limited by Ford at 96 units back then, and they were all supposed to be powered by the mighty R-code 428ci (7.0-liter) Super Cobra Jet engine. Because not many such powerplants were sitting around on the factory floor, the carmaker ended up fitting the SCJ in just half of them, with the other half being gifted with the 351ci (5.8-liter) Cleveland.
The one sitting before our eyes, a star at the above-mentioned auction, is one powered by the Cobra Jet, packing “the vast majority of its original sheet metal,” and having a number of awards to its name.
The car looks so shiny because it got restored back in 2014 by a Minnesota-based garage, and that helped a lot in setting the final selling price for the thing: someone paid $231,000 for this Twister Special.
That means, at least for a while, this particular machine will be off the market, but don’t expect that to last too long, because profit is what drives the collector’s market.
