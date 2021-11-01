1970 Ford Mustang Twister Special Spent 40 Years in Storage, Is Ready to Rumble

2 Big Barn Opens Up to Reveal Stash of Rare Muscle Cars, Challengers and Cudas Included

Built for almost 10 years, the first-generation Ford Mustang spawned dozens of versions and special-edition models. The Shelby- and Boss-badged variants are among the most iconic, but the Twister Special also holds a special place in the nameplate's storied history. While it wasn't all that special beyond its decals, the fact that Ford built only 96 of them makes the Twister Special one of the rarest Mustangs ever designed. 13 photos



All 96 Twister Specials were top-of-the-line Mach 1 SportsRoof models fitted with the Shaker hood scoop, Drag Pack 3.91 gears, power steering, and power front brakes. All cars were finished in Grabber Orange and came with black interiors. To set them apart from other Mach 1s, Ford added mid-level black stripes on the doors and front fenders and black tornado decals on the rear quarter panels.



The Twister Special was named after the frequent Midwest tornados that usually hit Kansas during the late spring and early summer months.



The car you are looking at here is one of only 48 Twister Specials sold with the 351 Cleveland V8. It spent no fewer than 40 years in storage and it's now looking for a new home. Fortunately, it's not a typical barn find. The muscle car has been kept in a heated garage so it's a rust-free classic in solid condition.



The engine bay also looks excellent for a 50-year-old car and the V8 is of the numbers-matching variety.



There's no word on whether the Grabber Orange paint is the original one, but it might very well be given that the car hasn't been involved in accidents, according to the seller, before it was put into storage.



Granted, it's the 428-equipped cars that fetch the bigger bucks, but this Twister Special is cheaper than a regular Mach 1. It's definitely worth checking out because it might just be one of those good deals from someone who's looking to sell fast. This limited-edition 'Stang was born in 1969 when American Raceways International (AMI) requested 1970-model-year Mustang convertibles to use as pace cars and a limited-edition version of the coupe. But AMI went bankrupt before it could take delivery of the cars and Ford opted to offer the package to its Kansas City dealer as a regional promotion series for the Mach 1.Much like it did earlier in the 1960s with the California Special and High Country Special for California and Colorado, respectively.All 96 Twister Specials were top-of-the-line Mach 1 SportsRoof models fitted with the Shaker hood scoop, Drag Pack 3.91 gears, power steering, and power front brakes. All cars were finished in Grabber Orange and came with black interiors. To set them apart from other Mach 1s, Ford added mid-level black stripes on the doors and front fenders and black tornado decals on the rear quarter panels.The Twister Special was named after the frequent Midwest tornados that usually hit Kansas during the late spring and early summer months.Ford fitted the Twister Special with two engines. Half of the cars left the factory with the 428-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Super Cobra Jet V8, while the other half received the 351-cubic-inch Cleveland V8 in a four-barrel configuration. The former came with 335 horsepower and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) on tap and the latter generated 300 horses and 385 pound-feet (522 Nm) of twist.The car you are looking at here is one of only 48 Twister Specials sold with the 351 Cleveland V8. It spent no fewer than 40 years in storage and it's now looking for a new home. Fortunately, it's not a typical barn find. The muscle car has been kept in a heated garage so it's a rust-free classic in solid condition.On the other hand, the ad doesn't provide a lot of info on the car, so it's down to the available photos to make an initial assessment of its true condition. The good news is that they suggest the 'Stang has been carefully maintained all these years. Sure, both the exterior and the cabin need a good cleaning, but that's all it needs to become a Concours-ready unrestored survivor The engine bay also looks excellent for a 50-year-old car and the V8 is of the numbers-matching variety.There's no word on whether the Grabber Orange paint is the original one, but it might very well be given that the car hasn't been involved in accidents, according to the seller, before it was put into storage.The 351-powered Twister Special is being sold through Facebook Marketplace in Mentor, Ohio. The seller is asking $58,950, which is below the usual sticker for a Twister Special in this condition. While regular Mach 1s from 1970 go for more than $70,000 in pristine condition, Twister Specials usually change hands for more than $100,000.Granted, it's the 428-equipped cars that fetch the bigger bucks, but this Twister Special is cheaper than a regular Mach 1. It's definitely worth checking out because it might just be one of those good deals from someone who's looking to sell fast.

