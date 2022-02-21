Ford F-1 “F.U.R.Y” Feels More Like JDM Bullnose Material Than Carbon Americana

The original, first generation of the record-breaking top-selling Ford F-Series comes from “immemorial” times. Well, model years 1948 to 1952, to be more precise. But that is a long way from 2022, come to think about it.
So, it is no wonder that some people might forget its alternative moniker – Ford Bonus-Built. This one is no extra pay, though. Instead, the yellow-and-carbon digital Ford F-1 we see here is called “Fury,” for a reason. That is what certain F-Series enthusiasts will feel after seeing it.
Fans of the original F-1 will lament the (total) lack of originality and time-capsule survivor skills. To them, there is no atonement, save for the fact that no real F-Series were harmed during the making of this CGI. Yes, we know that we are dealing with Dom Host, the virtual artist better known as altered_intent on social media. And he loves tinkering in quirky ways with older cars.
But his passion for pickup truck morphing is quite recent. As such, we have only seen a few of them. Such as a slammed red-and-black Blue Oval that was actually CGI shades of pink and purple! Or a squarer-body Chevy C10 that gave ample widebody Baja vibes, complete with bed-exhaust screamer pipes to make sure purists would run amuck...
Now he is back with yet another pickup truck transformation. An even older one, although it is also just as contemporary as any other of his virtual creations. That is how we get to the second roster of F-Series aficionados that might get enraged. Due to the awkward placement of the LED restomod lights, we feel this is more of a Bullnose than any 1980-1985 F-150 will ever be. But that is just us.
Beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. Along with the yellow attire that is going to be changed soon to a full livery. Or the JDM vibes brought forth by the slammed widebody attitude and the rare Blitz Racing Type 01 wheels... Among others, such as the high usage of barren carbon fiber!
