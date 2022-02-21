Tonale-Based 2023 Dodge Hornet SUV Is Already Here With Digital SRT Hellcat Attire

Dodge is certainly no stranger to compact vehicles. Alas, modern times only show us the greatness of full-size Chargers and Challengers, along with the familiarity of mid-size three-row Durango SUVs.
Back up a little bit to last summer. That is when we heard the rumor mill whisper of a potential Dodge Hornet nameplate revival with help of an upcoming Alfa Romeo model. But instead of a direct follow-up to the original mini-MPV concept car or the compact Dart sedan, this one would be different.
Cue to Alfa Romeo’s recent official introduction of its 2023 Tonale compact crossover SUV. And we have a general image of Dodge Hornet things to come, as well. According to reports, the Italian high-rider and the Dodge Hornet revival would become the same. An electrified crossover SUV, that is.
Naturally, it did not take long before Alfa Romeo’s Tonale – their first new model in years – became the darling of automotive virtual artists. Some even decided to dedicate it to an entire series, complete with Ute pickup truck, Spider, Coupe, and flagship GTA. But others want the American flavor above all else.
Kleber Silva, a Barueri, Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, has decided to swell the ranks of pixel masters that think Stellantis stuff in a decidedly Alfa-Dodge way. The CGI expert unofficially entices potential North American buyers with the expected Hornet-Tonale transformation. But, of course, there is an additional twist.
Sure enough, a simple Alfa Romeo Tonale metamorphosis into the upcoming 2023 Dodge Hornet compact crossover SUV is just another case of badge engineering. However, the author is no stranger to quirky ideas, so he went a few levels above.
As such, his unofficial depiction comes with a mix of Italian styling and Dodge design. Some excerpts were taken from the Challenger SRT. But even that was not enough. So, just like many other artists before him, Silva went up the pyramid and topped everything with a hypothetical Hellcat transformation. Now, that’s probably going to be a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 impossibility...
